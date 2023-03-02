Tanduay Acquaints Pennsylvania With Philippine-Made Rums
HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanduay has partnered with CBL Wine Company, LLC in entering the Pennsylvania market.
“Most people (in Pennsylvania) are unaware that rum is produced in the Philippines and are very interested in trying Tanduay. I believe the quality of Tanduay rums will make it very successful in this market,” said Tony Jones, Managing Owner of CBL Wine Company, LCC, one of the leading distributors and importers of wines and spirits in the historic state.
Tanduay has been making its rums in the Philippines since 1854. It uses quality sugarcane harvested from the most fertile regions of its islands, and it is known for its distinct barrel-aging process. Considered an iconic brand in the country, it continues to lead its rum industry despite stiff competition from new rum brands.
“Tanduay’s long production history and the quality of its rums make it a respected brand that I am proud to introduce to consumers. I expect that Tanduay will increase the revenues of CBL Wine as we take measures in developing the brand for the Pennsylvania market,” Jones noted.
Tanduay complements CBL Wine’s current Asian spirits, which include selections from China, India, and Japan.
With a population of 13 million, Pennsylvania is the 5th largest state in the US. Philadelphia, meanwhile, is the 6th largest city in the entire US. Jones said that the state’s ethnically diverse population provides many opportunities for brands to prosper.
Marc Ngo, Senior Brand Manager and International Business Development Manager at Tanduay, expressed the brand’s enthusiasm to enter the state.
“We are excited to partner with CBL Wine and create joint marketing opportunities for Tanduay and bring the Philippine rum experience to Pennsylvania,” he said.
Jones shared that the spiced and unspiced rum categories are high-volume categories dominated by a few major brands.
“Momentum in the rum category currently is shifting towards high-premium quality rums, which Tanduay provides,” he pointed out, adding that CBL Wine’s goal is to make Tanduay available in hundreds of liquor stores throughout the state.
“I was very impressed by its quality, and my customers are expressing the same pleasant surprise when they try the products,” he further said.
Tanduay is now present in 13 US states and remains aggressive in its global expansion. In 2022, its international business grew by 16 percent.
