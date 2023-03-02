New Book Helps Everyday Women To Find and Start a Home Business on a Tiny Budget
Mom, author and business blogger teaches a systematic approach to finding your perfect home business idea and then turning it into a full-time income.GATESHEAD, TYNE & WEAR, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and business blogger Claire Bullerwell has written and launched her new book, The Home Business Roadmap. The aim is to help women to find and start a home business on a tiny budget.
This is especially important today during our world-wide cost of living crisis, added to the fact that the competition for remote jobs is fierce and that there is always the risk of falling for business opportunity scams, leaving many women demoralized and frustrated. Whether you’re young or old, a mother or menopausal, this book can help all women find and start a small business from home which is suited to them personally.
The Home Business Roadmap takes the reader on a step-by-step journey from getting into the right business mindset, all the way through to writing out a business plan. The book includes a very important and strategic self-assessment exercise, along with a list of over 70 home business ideas which are helpfully grouped together by business model categories. The reader then matches their self-assessment with the business ideas, and once completed, it will produce their perfect home business.
“I see so many women wanting to start a home business but they literally don't know what type of business to run, and have very limited funds,” said Mrs Bullerwell. “Also, a lot of women have a business idea but they don’t know what the next step is, or they choose a business which is not suited to them, and so they eventually give up and throw in the towel”. This book addresses all of these issues with its systematic approach.
Claire Bullerwell has a degree in Business and attended an offline six-week intensive course on becoming self-employed and starting your own business. Claire wrote this book based on her own experiences of running various home businesses over the past 25 years, whilst raising her two young sons (who are now grown) and suffering with severe postnatal depression, and more recently, enduring the menopause. Claire’s home business ventures included running an offline typing service, a house cleaning business, freelance writing and being a virtual assistant.
Claire Bullerwell’s book can help you find and start your dream home business and earn a full-time income, even if you’re in employment, think you have no skills and have limited start-up funds.
