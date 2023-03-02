Automotive Active Health Monitoring Systems Sales Anticipated to Reach USD 7 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Study

Growing need for advanced vehicle safety features, increase in the frequency of road accidents, and rising incidence of obesity and diabetes are primary factors driving the global market for automotive active health monitoring systems

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive active health monitoring systems market is predicted to hit USD 7 billion by 2033, surging at 30.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, as per this new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



An automotive active health monitoring system is a cutting-edge health technology installed within a car to enhance driver safety by measuring human body indicators and wellness factors. These systems use a biometric feedback sensor with electrodes to detect the driver's health signs such as fatigue, tiredness, drowsiness, and distraction. The system can be positioned near the seatbelt, steering wheel, driver's seat, or on dashboard of the vehicle. Most accidents and injuries are caused due to tiredness, mental disturbance, distraction, or other medical issues, which can be helped by this technology.

Many common illnesses, including obesity and diabetes, are projected to increase the importance of automotive active health monitoring systems in the coming years. Mercedes, Volvo, Volkswagen, and Ford, among others, have already begun to incorporate this technology into their automobiles.

Rising frequency of road accidents, road rage, and reckless driving are a few of the primary reasons projected to drive the growth of the automotive active health monitoring systems market. Moreover, rigorous rules and implementation of different measures by the government to reduce the rising frequency of road accidents and improve car safety features are projected to provide significant potential for global market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global automotive active health monitoring systems market is valued at US$ 500 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for automotive active health monitoring systems is forecasted to surge at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is estimated to reach US$ 7 billion by the end of 2033.

The dashboard segment is witnessing strong growth in the global market.

The passenger cars segment is leading the worldwide market.



Competitive Landscape

The global market is still in its early stages, providing industry participants with tremendous opportunities to innovate and develop appealing vehicle health monitoring technologies. As a result, they are making significant investments in R&D. This would also assist market participants in capturing the market share and strengthening their global presence.

Key players in the automotive active health monitoring systems market are focusing on new development, mergers and acquisitions, and technological improvements. Furthermore, several start-ups are emerging in the global market.

VURO Technologies, a start-up based in the United States, is developing a fleet management platform that employs computer vision and artificial intelligence to analyze driver behavior. VURO's platform offers real-time driving status by evaluating driver health and external factors.

BlinkApp, an Egyptian start-up, uses motion analysis and vehicle motions to monitor driver behavior. The BlinkApp recognizes emergency situations and alerts concerned stakeholders to resolve them immediately. The start-up tracks driving behavior such as speed, driver’s heart rate, and harshness, among other things. Furthermore, it employs AI to generate intelligent insights regarding driver’s behavior and health, allowing for further optimization.

Autocruis, a start-up based in China, is developing a driver monitoring system that identifies driver behavior using face recognition and convolutional neural networks (CNNs). The start-up monitors head and eye movements in real-time to determine the driver's concentration and weariness level. Autocruis employs motion analysis to detect calls, yawns, and other activities that indicate unsafe driving behavior. Furthermore, pulse sensors measure the driver's heartbeat to determine their mood during a drive.

Hyundai Mobis revealed the creation of Smart Cabin, a unified vital signs controller for safe driving, in June 2022. The new healthcare technology can assess drivers' vital signs, brainwaves, heart rate, and posture to assist them in driving safely. The Smart Cabin detects the driver's vital signs and evaluates CO2 levels in the cabin using software logic and four sensors, and switches to autonomous driving if the driver is distracted.

Key Companies Profiled

Faurecia

Acellent Technologies, Inc

Hoana Medical

FLEX LTD

Parker Hannifin Corp

KritiKal Solutions Inc

Plessey Semiconductor



Regional Analysis

Europe is dominating the global automotive active health monitoring systems market due to factors such as intensive R&D activities, increasing awareness of road safety, and regulations for in-vehicle safety equipment in the United Kingdom and Germany. Furthermore, customers' strong buying power, which allows them to invest in feature-rich automobiles, particularly luxury cars, is opening up numerous chances for the European market.

Key Segments of Automotive Active Health Monitoring Systems Industry Research

By System Location: Driver’s Seat Dashboard

By Component : Sensors Other Components

By Application: Pulse Rate Blood Sugar Level Blood Pressure Other Applications

By End Use : Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global automotive active health monitoring systems market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on system location (driver’s seat, dashboard), component (sensors, other components), application (pulse rate, blood sugar level, blood pressure, other applications), and end use (passenger cars, commercial vehicles), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

