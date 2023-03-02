Biz2Credit Will Host ‘Examining the Future for Women-Owned Businesses’ Online Forum with U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids on Wednesday, March 8

Rep. Davids (D, KS-03) has been a strong advocated for women-owned and veteran-owned businesses since joining Congress

Although there are nearly 13 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. as of early 2023, many of these companies remain underserved financially by the traditional financing industry. Policymakers and advocacy organizations have continued to make efforts to provide expanded access to capital for women-owned businesses.



Biz2Credit will release its annual 2023 Women-Owned Business Study on International Women’s Day, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Additionally, from 2 to 3 p.m. (EST) on March 8, Biz2Credit will host an online forum with U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (D, KS-03).

Business owners will have the chance to hear from Congresswoman Davids on how the Federal government and private industry are collaborating to support women business owners during the current period of economic uncertainty and high inflation.

A member of the House Small Business Committee, Sharice Davids introduced a bill to support female entrepreneurs that both passed the House with broad bipartisan support. The Women’s Business Centers Improvement Act increased funding for Women Business Centers, which offer a full range of critical counseling and technical training services for companies primarily owned by women.

Biz2Credit CEO Rohit Arora, one of the nation’s leading experts on small business finance, will lead the discussion about efforts that are having the biggest impact for women-owned companies.

Q&A between business owners and Rep. Davids.

Initiatives the Federal government is considering to further support women-owned businesses.

The role Women's Business Centers have played in expanding prosperity for women-owned firms.

A review of business financing options for female entrepreneurs.

To register for this special event, click here.

