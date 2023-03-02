TDWI Now Accepting Nominations for 2023 Best Practices Awards

Program honors the most forward-thinking teams in data management and analytics

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, WA, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDWI, the leading provider of education and research for data and analytics professionals worldwide, is pleased to announce the launch of the 2023 TDWI Best Practices Awards . The awards recognize commercial and nonprofit enterprises that have demonstrated excellence and innovation in implementing advanced analytics, business intelligence, or modern data management.

The Best Practices Awards program is open to organizations of all sizes and all industries. Winners are selected by a panel of experts in the field, including esteemed TDWI analysts and faculty members. The 2023 awards will be presented to one winner per category: 1) Analytics (including self-service, advanced analytics, and data science) and 2) Data Management Strategies. The judges will evaluate submissions across four criteria: business impact, maturity, relevance, and innovation. Past winners have exemplified best practices that other enterprises can adopt and showcased innovations in the data management and analytics space.

"We are excited to launch the 2023 Best Practices Awards program and recognize organizations that are leveraging data to drive business value and competitive advantage," said Meighan Berberich, president of TDWI. "The awards program is a great way to showcase innovative solutions and best practices, and we look forward to seeing how organizations have tackled challenges using data and analytics. We encourage all organizations to submit their applications for recognition."

The deadline for nominations is June 16, 2023. Winners will be honored at an awards ceremony at TDWI’s conference in Orlando, Florida, November 5–10, 2023. For more information about the awards program and how to nominate your enterprise for recognition, please visit the TDWI Best Practices Awards page, tdwi.org/awards

About TDWI

For over 25 years, TDWI has provided individuals and teams with a comprehensive portfolio of business and technical education and research about all things data. TDWI’s in-depth, best-practices-based knowledge can be quickly applied to develop world-class talent across your organization’s business and IT functions to enhance analytical, data-driven decision making. TDWI offers major conferences as well as topical seminars, onsite education, membership, certification, live webinars, resource-filled publications, industry news, and in-depth research. Visit tdwi.org or follow us on LinkedIn here .

About 1105 Media

1105 Media, Inc., is a leading provider of integrated information and media in targeted business-to-business markets, including specialized sectors of the information technology community; industrial health, safety, and compliance; security; environmental protection; and home healthcare. 1105's offerings span print and online magazines, journals, and newsletters; seminars, conferences, and trade shows; training courseware; and web-based services. 1105 Media is based in Woodland Hills, California, with offices throughout the U.S.

Sabrina Bozek TDWI 425.277.9175 sbozek@tdwi.org