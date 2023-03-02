Famous Instagram Model Violet Summers has a card collection that is the envy of basketball fans around the world
EINPresswire.com/ -- The model is bringing a new spotlight to a hobby loved by millions of people.
With over 13 million followers on Instagram, Violet Summers is one of the most popular models on the platform. While she is known to create a buzz through her sizzling photoshoots, recently, she gained attention after revealing that she is a huge basketball fan and owns an impressive card collection of some of the rarest and most valuable cards in the country.
Summers said in the interview that her love of basketball started when she first moved to Phoenix in 2018 and started going to watch the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on occasion, she said, "After the pandemic started, I had more free time and decided to get myself involved in a hobby. When everyone else was going crazy over crypto, I, on the other hand, went for collecting cards as I thought it was a cool way to show my affection to the players that I supported."
Her favourite players to watch include Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, and Trey Young. She has spent over 50k on just basketball cards since 2020 and regularly frequents online groups, card shows, and hobby shops around the country. Her collection is now worth thousands of dollars and includes iconic players throughout the past decades as well as modern-day greats.
Summer recalls that she was taken aback when she saw how passionate the community was, and when she is not in the gym or taking new photos, she can be found at trade night playing for other players' cards. She is known to sell some cards on eBay too. Her most valuable card is the Jordan fleer rookie card (1986-87) which has been graded as an 8.5.
She went on to add, "I adore the community, and it's really fun to go to events and meet new people with the same interests. I love to show my cards to followers, giving them a glimpse into my new hobby. Every time I'm on the road, I try to stop by local card shops and check them. My favourite store to hit up for cards is Lucky Card and Collectors Crossroads. I want to keep collecting cards for as long as I live and maybe even donate the proceeds down the line or pass the collection down to my children."
People interested in learning more about Summer or want to trade their cards can check her out at her Instagram handle: https://www.instagram.com/violets.tv/.
Violet Summers
