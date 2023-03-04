Dutch Startup, Dzukou, Launches Campaign to Revolutionize the Silk Industry in India

A rural weaver in northeast india weaving eri-silk

Dzukou's Kickstarter campaign aims to revolutionize the silk industry in North East India with innovative vegan silk, benefitting local communities.

DELFT, SOUTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dzukou, a startup based in the Netherlands, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to revolutionize the silk industry in North East India. The region has a rich cultural heritage and diverse handicrafts industry, including a highly sought-after silk industry. However, the silk industry is facing challenges due to climate change and deforestation, which is leading to a decrease in silkworm populations. Moreover, the lack of innovation is making it hard for local communities to continue with their weaving traditions. Dzukou aims to address these issues by producing an innovative vegan silk using a new technique that makes the silk extremely soft and lustrous, while also providing economic opportunities to local communities by bringing a premium product for Western markets.

Dzukou's Uncut Silk stole, made from pure Eri silk using a unique, chemical-free, and animal-friendly process that preserves the natural texture of the silk, is the centerpiece of the campaign. The stole represents a breakthrough in sustainable silk production, as it ensures that the silk is fully animal-friendly, vegan, organic, and skin-friendly. In addition to the stole, the campaign offers a range of other handwoven and handmade products made in the region.

Transforming the Silk Industry in North East India with Innovation:

The silk industry in North East India has a long history dating back to ancient times. Silk production has been a source of income for local communities, particularly tribal groups, for centuries. However, over time, the industry has faced several environmental challenges that have brought down the silkworm populations in the region. These issues have made it difficult for local communities to sustain their traditional livelihoods and have led to a decline in the quality of silk produced.

Dzukou's innovative silk production technology aims to address these challenges by providing a weaving technique that creates a soft and slightly glowing fabric out of Eri, a traditional vegan silk. By partnering with local communities and using a chemical-free and animal-friendly process that preserves the natural texture of the silk, Dzukou is not only creating a high-quality product but also supporting the sustainable development of the silk industry in the region.

"North East India has a rich cultural heritage and a vibrant handicrafts industry, but the silk industry has been facing several challenges," says Prarthana Majumdar, CEO & cofounder of Dzukou. "Our goal is to revolutionize the silk industry in the region by using innovative techniques tackle the problem of dwindling silkworms due to climate change while preserving the natural beauty of the silk."

The Product:

The Silk Uncut Stole is supremely soft and lustrous. It is completely animal-friendly and vegan and has been dyed with organic substances such as tea, lavender, onion peels, etc. only. It is made from protein molecules and as such, is friendly even for hypoallergenic skin. But the most unique aspect of Eri silk is that it is isothermal, meaning that it maintains constant body temperature and is an all-weather fashion.

Engaging Local Communities in Innovation:

Dzukou's innovative technique not only benefits the environment but also provides economic opportunities to local communities. By partnering with tribal groups to source the silk, experiment with the materials, and make the final products, the startup ensures that they actively engage the local tribes in the innovative processes and earn fair wages. Dzukou aims to support the economic development of the region while preserving the traditional way of life of local communities.

"We believe that by collaborating with local communities, we can create a product that not only benefits the environment but also supports the region's economic and socio-cultural well-being." says Prarthana. "We are proud to be experimenting and working with local artisans and craftsmen to bring our innovative silk products to the world."

Supporting their Endeavor:

The new premium vegan silk and the Kickstarter campaign has already gained recognition for its innovative technology, being shortlisted by the German government's NEEDP program for funding. The startup has also been featured in local and national media. Their future plan is to introduce these communities to plant-based silks to reduce dependence on silkworms and make these communities more resilient to environmental challenges.

To learn more and support the campaign, visit their Kickstarter page.