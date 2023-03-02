Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Charlottetown/

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, Robert Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, the Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health and Wellness, the Honourable Cory Deagle, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Dr. Greg Keefe, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Prince Edward Island.

Date:       Thursday, March 2, 2023

Time:       10:00 a.m. AST

Location: For any media interested in attending the announcement, please register via e-mail at media-medias@infc.gc.ca

