Yangarra Announces 2022 Year End Financial and Operating Results

2022 Highlights

Average production of 11,022 boe/d (45% liquids), an increase of 23% from 2021

Oil and gas sales of $243 million , an increase of 73% from 2021

, an increase of 73% from 2021 Funds flow from operations of $177 million ( $1.92 per share – fully diluted) an increase of 95% from 2021

( per share – fully diluted) an increase of 95% from 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $187 million ( $2.03 per share – fully diluted)

per share – fully diluted) Net income of $106 million ( $1.16 per share – fully diluted), resulting in an income margin of 44%

( per share – fully diluted), resulting in an income margin of 44% Return on capital employed of 20.4%

Operating costs of $7.29 /boe (including $1.21 /boe of transportation costs)

/boe (including /boe of transportation costs) Operating netback of $47.64 /boe

/boe Operating margin of 79% and funds flow from operations margin of 73%

G&A costs of $1.01 /boe

/boe Royalties at 8% of oil and gas revenue

Capital expenditures of $109 million for 32 wells versus a budget of $110 million for 30 wells

for 32 wells versus a budget of for 30 wells Adjusted net debt of $134 million , a decrease of $62.4 million from 2021

, a decrease of from 2021 Retained earnings of $265 million

Decommissioning liabilities of $14 million (discounted)

(discounted) Less than $1.0 million is required to abandon all non-producing wells

is required to abandon all non-producing wells

Expenditures on abandonments and reclamations of $0.3 million for calendar 2022

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Funds flow from operations of $42 million ( $0.45 per share – fully diluted), an increase of 29% from the same period in 2021

( per share – fully diluted), an increase of 29% from the same period in 2021 $13 million of adjusted net debt repayments

of adjusted net debt repayments Oil and gas sales of $60 million , an increase of 27% from the same period in 2021

, an increase of 27% from the same period in 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $45 million ( $0.48 per share – fully diluted), an increase of 28% from the same period in 2021

( per share – fully diluted), an increase of 28% from the same period in 2021 Net income of $25 million ( $0.27 per share – fully diluted), an increase of 28% from the same period in 2021

( per share – fully diluted), an increase of 28% from the same period in 2021 Average production of 11,712 boe/d (45% liquids), a 16% increase from the same period in 2021

Operating costs of $7.99 /boe (including $1.22 /boe of transportation costs)

/boe (including /boe of transportation costs) Operating netback of $42.84 /boe

/boe Operating margin of 77% and funds flow from operations margin of 69%

G&A costs of $1.21 /boe

/boe Royalties at 9% of oil and gas revenue

All in cash costs of $17.19 /boe

/boe Capital expenditures of $28 million

Adjusted net debt to fourth quarter annualized funds flow from operations of 0.80 : 1

Financial Summary

















2022 2021

Year Ended

Q4 Q3 Q4

2022 2021 Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income











Petroleum & natural gas sales $ 60,292 $ 62,791 $ 47,405

$ 243,056 $ 140,289













Income before tax $ 31,075 $ 36,193 $ 25,547

$ 137,745 $ 65,213













Net income $ 25,071 $ 27,936 $ 19,644

$ 106,358 $ 50,014 Net income per share - basic $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.23

$ 1.22 $ 0.58 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ 0.22

$ 1.16 $ 0.56













Statements of Cash Flow











Funds flow from operations $ 41,808 $ 45,602 $ 32,425

$ 177,194 $ 90,921 Funds flow from operations per share - basic $ 0.48 $ 0.52 $ 0.38

$ 2.03 $ 1.06 Funds flow from operations per share - diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.49 $ 0.36

$ 1.92 $ 1.02 Cash flow from operating activities $ 40,675 $ 47,440 $ 36,835

$ 169,664 $ 91,266













Weighted average number of shares - basic 87,956 87,951 86,449

87,423 85,892 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 92,742 92,609 90,636

92,054 89,376





































December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Statements of Financial Position



Property and equipment $ 701,045 $ 627,948 Total assets $ 768,058 $ 683,469 Working capital (deficit) surplus $ (136,920) $ (3,729) Adjusted net debt $ 134,364 $ 196,794 Shareholders equity $ 473,574 $ 364,959















Company Netbacks ($/boe)

















2022 2021

Year Ended

Q4 Q3 Q4

2022 2021













Sales price $ 55.95 $ 58.09 $ 51.22

$ 60.42 $ 43.04 Royalty expense (5.22) (4.93) (3.55)

(4.77) (2.68) Production costs (6.77) (6.26) (6.32)

(6.07) (5.60) Transportation costs (1.22) (1.15) (1.09)

(1.21) (1.10) Field operating netback 42.74 45.74 40.26

48.37 33.66 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement 0.10 (0.30) (0.94)

(0.73) (1.39) Operating netback 42.84 45.44 39.32

47.64 32.27 G&A (1.21) (0.78) (1.09)

(1.01) (0.90) Cash finance expenses (2.86) (2.56) (3.53)

(2.79) (2.52) Depletion and depreciation (9.44) (9.05) (9.42)

(9.36) (8.34) Non Cash - finance expenses (0.41) (0.18) 1.67

(0.09) (0.05) Stock-based compensation (0.11) (0.16) (0.40)

(0.16) (0.41) Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments 0.03 0.76 1.04

0.01 (0.04) Deferred income tax (5.57) (7.64) (6.38)

(7.80) (4.66) Net income netback $ 23.26 $ 25.84 $ 21.21

$ 26.44 $ 15.34

















Business Environment

















2022 2021

Year Ended

Q4 Q3 Q4

2022 2021 Realized Pricing (Including realized commodity contracts)









Light Crude Oil ($/bbl) $ 112.53 $ 116.44 $ 89.49

$ 116.26 $ 78.24 NGL ($/bbl) $ 51.64 $ 56.35 $ 51.54

$ 61.53 $ 45.11 Natural Gas ($/mcf) $ 5.25 $ 4.61 $ 4.67

$ 5.53 $ 3.75













Realized Pricing (Excluding commodity contracts)











Light Crude Oil ($/bbl) $ 112.53 $ 116.44 $ 89.49

$ 117.78 $ 82.01 NGL ($/bbl) $ 51.70 $ 56.28 $ 51.61

$ 61.45 $ 45.10 Natural Gas ($/mcf) $ 5.21 $ 4.71 $ 4.95

$ 5.64 $ 3.87













Oil Price Benchmarks











West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") (US$/bbl) $ 82.79 $ 93.18 $ 77.45

$ 94.41 $ 67.65 Edmonton Par ($/bbl) $ 107.43 $ 116.64 $ 91.70

$ 119.40 $ 79.80 Edmonton Par to WTI differential (US$/bbl) $ (3.68) $ (3.37) $ (4.67)

$ (2.47) $ (3.89)













Natural Gas Price Benchmarks











AECO gas ($/mcf) $ 4.85 $ 3.95 $ 4.41

$ 4.99 $ 3.49













Foreign Exchange











Canadian Dollar/U.S. Exchange 0.74 0.77 0.79

0.77 0.80

















Operations Summary

Net petroleum and natural gas production and revenue are summarized below:

















2022 2021

Year Ended

Q4 Q3 Q4

2022 2021













Daily production volumes











Natural Gas (mcf/d) 38,971 37,214 33,774

36,702 29,092 Light Crude Oil (bbl/d) 3,077 3,248 2,744

2,798 2,373 NGL's (bbl/d) 2,140 2,300 1,687

2,106 1,709 Combined (BOE/d 6:1) 11,712 11,750 10,060

11,022 8,931













Revenue











Petroleum & natural gas sales - Gross $ 60,292 $ 62,791 $ 47,405

$ 243,056 $ 140,289 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement 106 (325) (872)

(2,920) (4,529) Total sales 60,398 62,466 46,533

240,136 135,760 Royalty expense (5,627) (5,333) (3,287)

(19,170) (8,722) Total Revenue - Net of royalties $ 54,771 $ 57,133 $ 43,246

$ 220,966 $ 127,038

















Adjusted Net Debt Summary

The following table summarizes the change in adjusted net debt during the year ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021:









Year ended Year ended

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Adjusted net debt - beginning of period $ (196,794) $ (197,414)





Funds flow from operations 177,194 90,921 Additions to property and equipment (109,354) (88,153) Decommissioning costs incurred (291) (881) Additions to E&E Assets (3,888) (387) Issuance of shares 1,077 1,131 Lease obligation repayment (2,331) (2,003) Other 23 (8) Adjusted net debt - end of period $ (134,364) $ (196,794)











Credit facility limit $ 180,000 $ 210,000



Capital Spending

Capital spending is summarized as follows:

















2022 2021

Year Ended Cash additions Q4 Q3 Q4

2022 2021













Land, acquisitions and lease rentals $ 26 $ 200 $ (89)

$ 427 $ 54 Drilling and completion 26,009 28,114 23,994

96,271 77,991 Geological and geophysical 94 164 114

571 547 Equipment 1,596 4,345 2,349

11,200 8,872 Other asset additions 305 273 255

885 689

$ 28,030 $ 33,096 $ 26,623

$ 109,354 $ 88,153









































Exploration & evaluation assets $ - $ 3,506 $ 212

$ 3,888 $ 387



Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Thursday April 27, 2023 in the Tillyard Management Conference Centre, Main Floor, 715 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB.

Year End Disclosure

The Company's December 31, 2022 audited consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and annual information form have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are available on the Company's website (www.yangarra.ca).

Oil and Gas Advisories

Natural gas has been converted to a barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) using 6,000 cubic feet (6 Mcf) of natural gas equal to one barrel of oil (6:1), unless otherwise stated. The Boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method and does not represent a value equivalency; therefore Boe's may be misleading if used in isolation. References to natural gas liquids ("NGLs") in this news release include condensate, propane, butane and ethane and one barrel of NGLs is considered to be equivalent to one barrel of crude oil equivalent (Boe). One ("BCF") equals one billion cubic feet of natural gas. One ("Mmcf") equals one million cubic feet of natural gas.

All reserve references in this press release are "Company share gross reserves". Company share gross reserves are the Company's total working interest reserves (operating or non-operating) before the deduction of any royalty obligation s but including royalty interests payable the Company. It should not be assumed that the present worth of estimated future cash flow presented in the tables above represents the fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and costs assumptions will be attained, and variances could be material. The recovery and reserve estimates of Yangarra's crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry which have been prepared by management, such as "recycle ratio", "operating netback", "finding and development costs", "reserve life index" and "net asset value". These terms do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and, therefore, should not be used to make such comparisons.

Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare Yangarra's operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from metrics presented in this press release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

All amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release contains references to measures used in the oil and natural gas industry such as "funds flow from operations", "field operating netback", "operating netback", "net income netback", " working capital surplus (deficit)", and "adjusted net debt". These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore should not be considered in isolation. These reported amounts and their underlying calculations are not necessarily comparable or calculated in an identical manner to a similarly titled measure of other companies where similar terminology is used. Where these measures are used they should be given careful consideration by the reader. These measures have been described and presented in this press release in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company's liquidity and its ability to generate funds to finance its operations.

Funds flow from operations should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash provided by operating, investing and financing activities or net income as determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of Yangarra's performance or liquidity. Funds flow from operations is used by Yangarra to evaluate operating results and Yangarra's ability to generate cash flow to fund capital expenditures and repay indebtedness. Funds flow from operations denotes cash flow from operating activities as it appears on the Company's Statement of Cash Flows before decommissioning expenditures and changes in non-cash operating working capital. Funds flow from operations is also derived from net income (loss) plus non-cash items including deferred income tax expense, depletion and depreciation expense, impairment expense, stock-based compensation expense, accretion expense, unrealized gains or losses on financial instruments and gains or losses on asset divestitures. Funds flow from operations netback is calculated on a per boe basis and funds flow from operations per share is calculated as funds flow from operations divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted common shares outstanding. Operating netback denotes petroleum and natural gas revenue and realized gains or losses on financial instruments less royalty expenses, operating expenses and transportation and marketing expenses calculated on a per boe basis. Working capital surplus (deficit) includes current assets less current liabilities. Adjusted net debt includes current assets less current liabilities excluding the current portion of the fair value of financial instruments and the deferred premium on financial instruments, plus the long-term financial obligation. Yangarra uses working capital surplus (deficit) and adjusted net debt as a measure to assess its financial position.

Readers should also note that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depletion & depreciation, amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is a non-IFRS financial measure and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Yangarra believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure, which provides an indication of the results generated by Yangarra's primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or taxed. Readers are cautioned, however, that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to comprehensive income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Yangarra's financial performance.

Please refer to the management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 for Non- IFRS financial measure reconciliation tables.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results and business opportunities. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "sustain", "project", "expect", "forecast", "budget", "goal", "guidance", "plan", "objective", "strategy", "target", "intend" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future, including statements about our production and cashflow guidance, expectations regarding debt repayments and return of capital strategies as well as our, plans, objectives, priorities and focus, growth plans; our estimations on future costs; volatility of commodity prices, expectations on well economics, availability and use of cash flow, well performance expectations, availability of funding and capital plans and currency fluctuations. Statements relating to "reserves" are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by our management, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing commodity prices, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; future production rates and estimates of operating costs; performance of existing and future wells; reserve volumes; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; benefits to shareholders of our programs and initiatives, the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; results of operations; performance; business prospects and opportunities; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; the impact of increasing competition; ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions, ability to market oil and natural gas successfully and our ability to access capital.

Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Yangarra can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide security holders with a more complete perspective on our future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

All reference to $ (funds) are in Canadian dollars.

