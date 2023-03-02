Clermont, Florida-Based Educational Services & Consulting (ESC) Announces Its Newest Article That Discusses Keeping Up With Industry Trends

Central Florida based company explains why they feel it's essential to follow trends and how it can impact their course material and knowledge base of their students studying for their Accredited Claims Adjuster designation.

CLERMONT, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Educational Services & Consulting (ESC) launches their newest online article entitled "Keeping Up With Industry Trends…Why we keep our course material updated." "Keeping course materials up-to-date with industry trends is essential for providing our students with a high-quality education to prepare them for careers as accredited insurance claims adjusters," Co-Owner and Chief Strategy Officer, Natalie Zimmerman, states. "Plus, updating our course material also helps us stay current in our field and continue our own professional development. Attending conferences post-COVID has been an incredible way for us to reconnect with colleagues, learn from industry experts and keep our connections with the organizations where our students work."

In the article, ESC outlines seven reasons behind updating the coursework. Those are:

1. Relevance

2. Competitiveness

3. Engagement

4. Career Advancement

5. Professional Development

6. Adaptability

7. Improved Learning Outcomes

Zimmerman states "The ability to adapt to change is a critical skill in today's job market. By teaching students about current industry trends, we are helping our students strengthen their abilities to be adaptable and flexible, which in turn, will help them be successful in a constantly evolving job market."

The ESC online course for the Accredited Claims Adjuster (ACA) designation is designed to cover all material in 40 hours (a traditional work week) and has certified candidates for 21 years, plus 95 percent of their students pass their exam on the first attempt.

"Our students come from various backgrounds and by providing all of our students with current industry trends and technologies, our students are better positioned to pursue and excel in new opportunities," Zimmerman said. "What they learn in our accredited insurance claims adjuster course is relevant and applicable to the real world of insurance adjusting."

To read the article in its entirety visit: https://escconnected.com/aca-course-material/

Educational Services & Consulting offers a 40-hour self-paced online course for individuals looking to earn their 6-20 Accredited Claims Adjuster (ACA) designation. ESC also offers a 40-hour self-paced online course for individuals looking to earn their 4-40 Registered Customer Service (RCSR) designation. Both of these courses offer an online final exam and when passed candidates can apply for their license. Once individuals pass the end-of-course final exam they are exempt from having to take the state licensing exam.

Educational Services & Consulting has partnered with several colleges and universities to assist educational institutions with expanding their course offerings. Enrolled college students can take either of ESC's online designation courses through their school. Students register for the ESC courses as any other college class and ESC offers a revenue share to the participating schools for each student who registers for either of ESC's courses.

In addition to its educational partnership program, ESC also partners with all branches of the U.S. military. Both the 6-20 Accredited Claims Adjuster designation and the 4-40 Registered Customer Service designation courses have been very attractive opportunities for military personnel who are retiring or taking an active leave. The ACA designation has been most popular with military personnel in part due to the roles and responsibilities as an All-Lines Adjuster. Over the years ESC has had several military personnel earn their ACA designation and eventually work as an independent insurance adjuster with great success. Click here to read more about how having military experience can help individuals be successful as a claims adjuster.

Educational Services & Consulting is located at 4327 S Highway 27, Suite 204 in Clermont, Florida 34711. For additional information on registering for ESC's 6-20 Accredited Claims Adjuster (ACA) designation course or their 4-40 Registered Customer Service (RCSR) designation course, visit online at: https://escconnected.com/courses/ or call 1-800-309-2549.

