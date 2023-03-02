Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals opens Cambridge MA, US office, expanding its business outreach to a central hub of biotech network

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals, a leading provider of biotech CRDMO services, is opening a new office in Cambridge Innovation Centre, CIC, marking a new era towards the company's rising ambition on serving and collaborating with world's best biotech start-ups and ventures.

Plans to develop operations in great Boston area were expedited by the recruitment of an elite local business development team to promote its value-transforming service platform and to radiate its proven track record of success towards one of the most prominent biotech circles. 'Cambridge Innovation Centre, being a leading incubator located in Kendall Square, offers flexible office space and meeting facilities for Sanyou to take advantage of the cross fertilization between world's best biotech ventures and academic excellence from Harvard and MIT' said Guojun Lang, CEO. 'This colocalization facilitates Sanyou's ambition to fulfil a truly symbiotic relationship with some of the major players in biotherapeutic industry, offering solutions especially during the sector's extended financial hardship'.

The opening of Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals' new Cambridge office is a landmarking step towards realizing the company's full global potential. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company has previously established a virtual office in San Diego US and is looking to further boost its operation in Cambridge UK and Scandinavia in a series of international expansion efforts. The new office is expected to generate sales in the great Boston area for the next two years and to contribute to a major strategic shift in Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals' US revenue.

About Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanyou Biopharmaceutials is an international contracted research, development and manufacturing organization focusing on bespoke and integrated services for biotech and pharma. As a differentiated boutique CRDMO, Sanyou is committed to quality, efficiency and flexibility and was funded to address some of the most sought-after factors that are currently lacking in contracted service market. The company's service covers the entire lifecycle of drug discovery and development from antigen production, antibody lead generation and optimization, assay development, PKPD assessment to full CMC process development, nonclinical & clinical batch supply and IND dossier submission.

Most known for its super-trillion phage display libraries, Sanyou's one-stop value-transforming platform provides business solutions for early-stage biotech looking to outsource any/all milestone activities before FIH. Alternatively, Sanyou also offers transfer of it's unique technical platforms for those who look for strategic pipeline strengthening. For more information about Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals, visit its website at www.sanyoubio.com

