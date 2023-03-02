Submit Release
BiG AL'S Pizzeria Unveils a Fresh New Website, Fresh User Experience

The new website was designed to provide customers with a better ordering experience, showcase the pizzeria's rewards program, and highlight specials

MAYWOOD, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BiG AL'S Pizzeria – the Southern California-based, Halal-certified pizzeria chain renowned as one of the best Halal restaurants in the area – is proud to unveil a new website designed to provide customers with a better ordering experience, showcase the pizzeria's rewards program, and highlight its specials.

Recognized as a leading Halal-certified restaurant chain in Southern California by food critics and the community alike, BiG AL'S Pizzeria has long been committed to providing its customers with nutritious, delicious, and hand-crafted Halal food. With offerings including signature pizzas, baked wings, sandwiches, and baked goods, Al's locations in Maywood and Orange are both beloved, welcoming local institutions routinely packed by locals and out-of-area visitors alike.

With its new website, BiG AL'S Pizzeria plans to connect with its loyal customers on a deeper level as well as reach new ones. "With our new website launch, we wanted to provide our customers with an easier-than-ever online ordering experience," said Ali Chahine, the Owner of BiG AL'S Pizzeria. "Additionally, our new site will be simple and straightforward to navigate, helping them register for our rewards program and parse through our regular specials."

Chahine added, "If the feedback we've received thus far is any indicator, I think the public is going to love visiting BiG AL'S Pizzeria online."

To learn more about BiG AL'S Pizzeria or to order your next meal, visit http://www.bigalspizzeria.com.

