/R E P E A T-- MEDIA ADVISORY - Business and Local Leaders Encourage Federal Government to Expand and Extend Canadian Trusted-Traveller Program/

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Business and local leaders from several Toronto organizations will be hosting a press conference at Toronto Pearson to announce the formation of a coalition advocating for enhancements to air travel through Toronto Pearson and airports across Canada.

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023



Time: Remarks at 9:30 am, EST

A media availability will follow in person and via teleconference.



Location: Toronto Pearson Airport

International Arrivals - Terminal 1



Media Teleconference Line:

Local: 416-764-8682

North American Toll Free: 888-390-0549

Confirmation #: 24245711



Notes: Please RSVP attendance to connor.whitworth@teneo.com



Parking: Media to park in T1 Parking Lot on Level 4 Arrivals or Level 5 Departures.

Follow signs for South Bridge to arrive at the Terminal.

Take escalators on the left or elevator one level down and proceed to international arrivals.





SOURCE Innovate. Travel. Canada.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/02/c9474.html