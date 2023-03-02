Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,683 in the last 365 days.

/R E P E A T-- MEDIA ADVISORY - Business and Local Leaders Encourage Federal Government to Expand and Extend Canadian Trusted-Traveller Program/

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Business and local leaders from several Toronto organizations will be hosting a press conference at Toronto Pearson to announce the formation of a coalition advocating for enhancements to air travel through Toronto Pearson and airports across Canada.

Date:

Thursday, March 2, 2023


Time:

Remarks at 9:30 am, EST

A media availability will follow in person and via teleconference.


Location:

Toronto Pearson Airport

International Arrivals - Terminal 1


Media Teleconference Line:


Local: 416-764-8682

North American Toll Free: 888-390-0549

Confirmation #: 24245711


Notes:

Please RSVP attendance to connor.whitworth@teneo.com


Parking:

Media to park in T1 Parking Lot on Level 4 Arrivals or Level 5 Departures. 

Follow signs for South Bridge to arrive at the Terminal. 

Take escalators on the left or elevator one level down and proceed to international arrivals. 


SOURCE Innovate. Travel. Canada.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/02/c9474.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

/R E P E A T-- MEDIA ADVISORY - Business and Local Leaders Encourage Federal Government to Expand and Extend Canadian Trusted-Traveller Program/

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more