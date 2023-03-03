Intermittent Catheter Market is Expected to Reach $ 3,038.41 million by 2030 | CAGR of 4.1%

Intermittent Catheter Market Size

Intermittent Catheters market is projected to reach $3,038.41 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intermittent Catheters market was valued at $2,031.87 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,038.41 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. Intermittent catheter is a medical device, which helps to drain the urine from the urinary bladder in patients who lose control over their bladder. These catheters are inserted into the urethra and are guided to the bladder, which causes the urine to flow though the catheter tube and drain into the collection bag. Moreover, self-catheterization is possible using these catheters. Children aged between 7-8 years can be trained to handle catheterization.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Adapta Medica, B. Braun Melsunge, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Coloplast, Convatec, Cure Medical, Hollister, Hunter Urology, Pennine Healthcare, and Teleflex

The major driving factors of intermittent catheter market include increase in geriatric population and rise in urinary incontinence. Furthermore, the introduction of favorable reimbursement policies for catheters is expected to supplement the market growth. However, the availability of alternatives to intermittent catheters and price competition at domestic level hamper the market growth. Conversely, the emerging economies are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities, owing to rise is disposable income and increase in awareness toward intermittent catheters.

The global intermittent catheter market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, category, and end users. Depending on the product, it is divided into uncoated intermittent catheter and coated intermittent catheter, where coated intermittent catheter is subdivided into antimicrobial, hydrophilic, and others. By indication, it is segmented into urinary incontinence, surgery, spinal cord injury, and others which include multiple sclerosis and spina bifida. According to category, it is classified into male length catheter, kids length catheter, and female length catheter. As per end users, it is fragmented into hospitals, medical research centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

By product type, coated intermittent catheter is the dominant segment in the intermittent catheter market. Coated catheters reduce bacterial adhesion due to their low coefficient of friction and are biocompatible & durable. Moreover, these coated catheters are solvent resistant, facilitate aqueous interactions, have low coefficients of friction, and eliminate thrombosis.

Depending on indication, urinary incontinence is the dominant segment in the intermittent catheter market owing to the increase in prevalence of urological disorders across the globe.

According to the category, female length catheters incontinence is the dominant segment in the intermittent catheter market, owing to increase in prevalence of UTI in females. For instance, according to the American Urological Association, one-third of the population suffers from UI, and it is more common among women compared to men.

As per end user, hospital is the dominant segment in the intermittent catheter market due to increase in number of patients affected by renal disease, urinary tract infections, increase in the geriatric population, urethral obstructions, and rise in cases of tumor.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By product, the coated intermittent catheters segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

On the basis of indication, the urine incontinence segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the hospitals segment led the market in 2020.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

