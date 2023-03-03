Interbody Fusion Cage Market Expected to Reach $3012.4 Million by 2030 | Current Trends and Industry Analysis

Interbody Fusion Cage Market Size

Interbody fusion cages market is projected to reach $3,012.47 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interbody fusion cages market size was valued at $1,901.67 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,012.47 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. Interbody fusion cage is an artificial medical device, which is utilized in spinal fusion procedures to maintain foraminal height and decompression. The interbody fusion cage is a large, hollow cylinder made up of metals such as titanium, carbon fiber, or allograft femur. The device is designed as a cage so that bone graft can be placed inside the hollow cylinder to allow a spinal fusion to occur between two vertebrae. Interbody fusion cage utilized to provide stability to the spine and the cervical region. The cages can be filled with autologous bone material to promote arthrodesis (artificial induction of joint ossification).

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The major companies profiled in the Interbody fusion cages market report include Aurora Spine, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Benvenue Medical Inc., Prodorth, Ulrich Medicals, Orthofix, Medtronic Plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3741

The growth of the Interbody fusion cages market is majorly driven by increased in demand for interbody fusion cage surgeries due to advantages that allow the surgeon to directly decompress nerves and reconstruct the spine. The key factors further driving the market growth are increase in geriatric population and surge in cases of spinal cord injuries, which might be caused due to accidents and diseases such as degenerative disk disease. In addition, upsurge in disposable income in the developing economies such as India and China contributes toward the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with spinal fusion surgeries, lack of skilled professionals, and increase in disposable incomes in emerging economies restrain the Interbody fusion cages market growth.

On the basis of product type, the lumbar cage segment was the major revenue contributor in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in cervical fusion surgeries, which preserve the motion of the spine, do not need bone grafting & cervical disc replacement, and do not require a plate be placed directly in the front of the spine. On the other side, the thoracic cage segment is projected to exhibit the fastest market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in use of thoracic cage.

On the basis of surgery, the anterior segment presently dominates the Interbody fusion cages market, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to ease in accessing the body from the front section.

On the basis of end user, the hospital segment presently dominates the market, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to increase number of spinal fusion performed at hospitals. Growing government initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure and expanding the middle-class population in developing nations such as India are resulting in increasing demand for quality healthcare services delivered by hospitals, thereby aiding segment growth.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e347987d9c25d9a1b60e37a892e637c3

North America dominated the global Interbody fusion cages market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 3.9%. Owing to increase in geriatric population, surge in prevalence of spinal disorders, and rise in incidence of sports injuries and fatal accidents are among key factors boosting the demand for interbody fusion cage devices in North America. In addition, the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, owing to its high population base and significant increase in spinal injuries.

In addition, surge in medical tourism, growth in disposable income, and rise in awareness among patients toward advanced interbody fusion devices boost the market growth in this region. Moreover, the medical device companies such as Titan Spine, Inc., and K2M have penetrated Asia-Pacific and launched several interbody fusion devices.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3741

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By product type, the lumbar cage segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the Interbody fusion cages market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Thoracic cage is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

