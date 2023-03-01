Artifact Identification Day returns to Dickson Mounds

ILLINOIS, March 1 - LEWISTOWN — The Illinois State Museum announces the return of its annual Artifact Identification Day on Sunday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Dickson Mounds branch in Lewistown.





For more than 40 years, this event has drawn both mundane and spectacular objects. Museum archaeologists and other experts will identify Native American artifacts and objects such as fossils, animal bones, and rock specimens. Visitors are encouraged to bring their curiosities and questions. No appraisals will be given.





This event marks the first time Dickson Mounds has held its Artifact Identification Day post-pandemic. The last event took place in March 2020.





"We are thrilled to revive Artifact ID Day after such a long hiatus. I'm excited to meet with visitors, view their collections, and discuss the shared history of the Illinois River Valley," said Illinois State Museum Curator of Anthropology Logan Pappenfort.





Admission is free. Food will be available for purchase courtesy of The Lunchwagon.





Dickson Mounds is between Lewistown and Havana, just off Illinois route 78/97. The branch is open to the public seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.illinoisstatemuseum.org or call 309-547-3721.





About the Illinois State Museum

Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that inspires the exploration of Illinois' past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources. Headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport, ISM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and a proud member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.



