Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,799 in the last 365 days.

Artifact Identification Day returns to Dickson Mounds

ILLINOIS, March 1 - LEWISTOWN — The Illinois State Museum announces the return of its annual Artifact Identification Day on Sunday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Dickson Mounds branch in Lewistown.


For more than 40 years, this event has drawn both mundane and spectacular objects. Museum archaeologists and other experts will identify Native American artifacts and objects such as fossils, animal bones, and rock specimens. Visitors are encouraged to bring their curiosities and questions. No appraisals will be given.


This event marks the first time Dickson Mounds has held its Artifact Identification Day post-pandemic. The last event took place in March 2020.


"We are thrilled to revive Artifact ID Day after such a long hiatus. I'm excited to meet with visitors, view their collections, and discuss the shared history of the Illinois River Valley," said Illinois State Museum Curator of Anthropology Logan Pappenfort.


Admission is free. Food will be available for purchase courtesy of The Lunchwagon.


Dickson Mounds is between Lewistown and Havana, just off Illinois route 78/97. The branch is open to the public seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.illinoisstatemuseum.org or call 309-547-3721.


About the Illinois State Museum

Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that inspires the exploration of Illinois' past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources. Headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport, ISM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and a proud member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.



You just read:

Artifact Identification Day returns to Dickson Mounds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more