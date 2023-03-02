Epos Now Capital Celebrates 1000th Customer, Providing Valuable Support for SMEs in the UK.
Our mission has always been to support SMEs”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now, a leading point of sale (POS) and business management software provider, has announced it has reached its 1000th Epos Now Capital customer today. This achievement will no doubt be exciting news for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UK, who have benefitted from the company’s flexible financing options.
Epos Now Capital, powered by Youlend, was launched in 2022 to help provide financial assistance to SMEs that were struggling due to the long-term impact of the pandemic. The repayment options are flexible, with no fixed monthly payments, giving local businesses access to much-needed cash flow without the burden of a traditional loan.
Receiving funding within as little as a day can be a game-changer for small businesses. Epos Now's latest milestone highlights the critical role the company plays in supporting the UK's SME sector, and that the company is committed to providing the best, innovative solutions to help SMEs grow.
Epos Now VP of Financial Services, Jacob Olins, commented, "We are incredibly proud to have helped our 1000th Epos Now Capital customer. Our mission has always been to support SMEs, and we are pleased to have helped so many of them through our capital programme. We will continue to innovate and provide the best solutions to help businesses succeed and grow."
The 1000th Epos Now Capital customer, Mark Cawthorn, owner of The Real Dog Food Company, said, "The process to apply is simple, and repayments through your sales make it a much easier way to manage than bank loans. It is also something we can monitor through the app, which we like!"
For more information on Epos Now Capital and its range of business management solutions, please visit the company website at https://www.eposnow.com/uk/.
