$3,964.2 Million Industrial Sewing Machines Market to Grow at a Steady CAGR of 5.3% Forecast by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industrial Sewing Machines Market refers to the production, distribution, and sales of sewing machines that are designed for heavy-duty or commercial use. Industrial sewing machines are typically used in manufacturing environments to sew fabrics and other materials at a faster and more efficient rate than traditional household sewing machines. They are commonly used in industries such as textiles, automotive, furniture, and footwear manufacturing.

The global industrial sewing machines market size is expected to account for $3,964.2 million in 2027 from $3,163.4 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027

The market for industrial sewing machines is driven by the increasing demand for apparel, leather goods, and other textile products. The growth of e-commerce and online shopping has also led to an increase in demand for industrial sewing machines as manufacturers strive to keep up with the demand for fast production and delivery times.

Leading market players in the global Industrial Sewing Machines Market include:

Juki Corporation, AMF Reece CR, s.r.o., BERNINA International AG, Brother Industries Ltd., Dürkopp Adler AG, JACK Sewing Machine Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Pegasus Sewing Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd., SEIKO Sewing Machine Co., Ltd., and Yamato Sewing Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd.

The market is divided into several segments based on the type of machine, including lockstitch, chain stitch, overlock, and others. Each type of machine has unique features and capabilities that make it suitable for specific types of sewing applications.

The market is also segmented by end-use industry, including apparel, automotive, furniture, and others. The apparel industry is the largest end-use industry for industrial sewing machines, accounting for a significant share of the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the Industrial Sewing Machines market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the Industrial Sewing Machines market.

The Industrial Sewing Machines market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.

The present market forecast is quantitatively examined to target financial capability.

Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Industrial Sewing Machines market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Industrial Sewing Machines market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

