Breast Pump Market Forecast to Reach USD 890.73 Million by 2030: Analysis of Growth Opportunities & Trends

Breast Pumps Market 2023

Growing population & disposable incomes, favorable reimbursement scenarios, & rising awareness and availability of advanced medical technology drive the growth.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Breast Pumps Market Size was Valued at USD 461.10 million in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 890.73 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

A Breast pump is a medical device used by lactating women to extract milk from their breasts. It is typically used when a mother cannot nurse her baby directly, either because the baby is premature, is unable to suckle effectively, or the mother needs to be away from the baby for a period of time. Breast pumps work by using suction to extract milk from the breast. There are several types of breast pumps available on the market, including manual pumps, battery-operated pumps, and electric pumps. Manual pumps are hand-operated and require the user to manually create suction by repeatedly squeezing a lever or handle. Battery-operated pumps use a battery-powered motor to create suction, and electric pumps use an electric motor.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global breast pump market. A large number of clinics and hospitals around the world were reconfigured to boost hospital capacity for theCovid-19 patients. Due to the substantial increase in Covid-19 cases, non-essential procedures took a potential backlog.

• Manufacturing and shipping of healthcare essentials were both disrupted due to the imposed lockdown. The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in lockdown restrictions and the availability of mothers at home, thus lowering the demand for breast pumps.

• However, following the pandemic, women will begin to return to work, and the prior trend will continue, stabilizing the market over the projected period.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Increase in number of working women across the globe, rise in healthcare expenditure by the government, favorable reimbursement scenario, and technological developments in electric breast pumps drive the demand for the global breast pumps market. However, risk of contamination with foreign substances and high pricing of breast pumps impede the market growth. On the other hand, surge in various developmental strategies among the key players, high market potential in untapped developing countries, and development of pipeline products are anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Ameda, Inc.

• Medela AG.

• Pigeon Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Hygeia Healthcare

• Babybelle Asia Ltd.

• Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co. Ltd.

• Ardo Medical AG.

• Albert Manufacturing USA

• Willow Innovations, Inc.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Product Type

• Closed System Breast Pumps

• Open System Breast Pumps

By Technology

• Manual Breast Pumps

• Electric Breast Pumps

By Application

• Personal Use Pumps

• Hospital Grade Pumps

By region, North America, garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global breast pumps market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2%. This is due to the rise in infant population, the surge in awareness regarding the importance of breast milk, and increasing employment among women.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

