Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,550 in the last 365 days.

Video content is king, AI will be everywhere, and cookies will die

The growing role of nano- and microinfluencers — 60%; The growing importance of video content — 52%; The growing role of AI and Big data — 45,8%; Cookies will be used less, contextual targeting will be used more — 33,3%; The growing role of voice search o

Top 5 Affiliate Marketing Trends 2023

The Octo Browser Team has analyzed main affiliate marketing trends for 2023.

The trend for trusting microinfluencers means that brands will focus on their presence on social media and on creating communities around their goods and products for their promotion.”
— Sid Wudraq, Octo Browser
UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The developers of multiaccounting browser Octo Browser have revealed the results of their survey of main affiliate marketing trends for 2023. They have analyzed 48 expert opinions and online publications regarding affiliate marketing, and have determined which ones the community mentions most of all.

Most commonly experts talk about the growing importance of nano- and microinfluencers for promotional campaigns. Depending on social networks and topics they cover, these content makers have between 1,000 and 100,000 subscribers; 60% of experts have highlighted this trend. The growing importance of social networks with video content came in second: 52% of experts believe that in 2023 TikTok and Reels will become important platforms for affiliate marketing, and video content will play an important role in content strategies.

The most common among technological trends were a wider application of data-driven approaches and AI-based tools, the growing importance of contextual targeting and voice search optimization, and a reduced role of cookies.

“AI and Big Data will change approaches to analytics and content creation, as they will not require as much time and money. Taking into account the importance of TikTok and Reels as promotion platforms, we can predict that in 2023 we will see successful attempts at full automation of mass production of video content for ad campaigns with the help of neural networks,” says Sid Wudraq from Octo Browser analytics. “At the same time, the trend for trusting microinfluencers means that brands will focus on their presence on social media and on creating communities around their goods and products for their promotion.”

In total, 21 trends in 3 main categories (content creation, affiliate marketing tools, and collaborations and strategy) were analyzed in the survey. You can read the full study in the Octo Browser Blog.

Artem Sapryko
Octo Browser
email us here

You just read:

Video content is king, AI will be everywhere, and cookies will die

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more