Video content is king, AI will be everywhere, and cookies will die
The Octo Browser Team has analyzed main affiliate marketing trends for 2023.
The trend for trusting microinfluencers means that brands will focus on their presence on social media and on creating communities around their goods and products for their promotion.”UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The developers of multiaccounting browser Octo Browser have revealed the results of their survey of main affiliate marketing trends for 2023. They have analyzed 48 expert opinions and online publications regarding affiliate marketing, and have determined which ones the community mentions most of all.
— Sid Wudraq, Octo Browser
Most commonly experts talk about the growing importance of nano- and microinfluencers for promotional campaigns. Depending on social networks and topics they cover, these content makers have between 1,000 and 100,000 subscribers; 60% of experts have highlighted this trend. The growing importance of social networks with video content came in second: 52% of experts believe that in 2023 TikTok and Reels will become important platforms for affiliate marketing, and video content will play an important role in content strategies.
The most common among technological trends were a wider application of data-driven approaches and AI-based tools, the growing importance of contextual targeting and voice search optimization, and a reduced role of cookies.
“AI and Big Data will change approaches to analytics and content creation, as they will not require as much time and money. Taking into account the importance of TikTok and Reels as promotion platforms, we can predict that in 2023 we will see successful attempts at full automation of mass production of video content for ad campaigns with the help of neural networks,” says Sid Wudraq from Octo Browser analytics. “At the same time, the trend for trusting microinfluencers means that brands will focus on their presence on social media and on creating communities around their goods and products for their promotion.”
In total, 21 trends in 3 main categories (content creation, affiliate marketing tools, and collaborations and strategy) were analyzed in the survey. You can read the full study in the Octo Browser Blog.
