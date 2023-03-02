Japan Surge Protector Market: Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Size, Share, Future Growth by 2030

Allied Analytics

Growth in demand for protection systems for electronic devices drives the growth of the Japan Surge Protector market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Japan Surge Protector Market by Type, Voltage, Application, and Sales Channel: Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” According to the report, the Japan Surge Protector Market size was valued at $410.4 million in 2020 and is anticipated to generate $575.8 million by 2030. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15275

Power surge protector is designed to protect electrical appliances from voltage spikes. These protectors limit voltage supplied to an electric device by either blocking or shorting any unwanted voltages above a safe threshold limit to the ground. They are used in automatic control buses, electric power supply networks, telephone networks, and various communication systems.

A common surge protector stops voltage spikes and surges, but not the violent, catastrophic burst of current from a close lightning strike. Direct lightning current is simply too big to shield with a little electronic device inside a power strip.

The key factor that drives the surge protector market includes increase in demand for usage of electrical and electronics appliances in commercial & residential sectors. Moreover, high costs incurred due to electrical equipment downtime have also encouraged adoption of whole house surge protector as it provides safety in industries and residences. Key factors that hamper the market growth are lack of awareness among small scale manufactures and competition from uninterrupted and non-fluctuating power supply systems. On the contrary, growth in awareness for need of surge protectors, rapid industrialization, and power supply issues in developing countries are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Procure Complete Report (123 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3IKWgOn

The Japan surge protector market is segmented on the basis of type, voltage, application, and sales channel.

Based on type, the type 1 segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the type 3 segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the industrial segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report also discusses segments such as residential and commercial.

Based on sales channel, offline segment contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the Japan Surge Protector market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, online segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/japan-surge-protector-market/purchase-options

The key players operating and profiled in the Japan surge protector industry report include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Siemens AG, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Havells, and Vertiv Group Corp.

Key findings of the study

• The Japan Surge Protector Market size is provided in terms of revenue

• In 2020, the industrial segment accounted for about 49.3% of the share in the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

• In 2020, the type 1 segment accounted for 44.8% share in the year 2020 in Japan surge protector market.

• Online sales channel is the fastest-growing segment in the market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021–2030.

• Type 3 is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 3.6%, throughout the forecast period

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the Japan surge protector market growth is provided

• The qualitative data in this report aims at the market trends, dynamics, and developments in the Japan surge protector industry

• The Japan surge protector market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth

