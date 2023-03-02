Air Conditioning Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

AirConditioning Equipment Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 2, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Air Conditioning Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the air conditioning equipment market. As per TBRC’s air conditioning equipment market forecast, the global air conditioning equipment market size is expected to grow to $281.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The growth in the air conditioning equipment market is due to increasing urbanization and industrialization. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest air conditioning equipment market share. Major players in the air conditioning equipment market include Daikin Industries Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Electrolux AB.

Trending Air Conditioning Equipment Market Trend

The development of sustainable systems is a key trend in the air conditioning equipment market. Sustainable systems such as solar-powered air-conditioning equipment systems are becoming more popular as people look for ways to reduce their carbon footprint. Major companies in the market are focusing on developing such systems.

Air Conditioning Equipment Market Segments

• By Product Type: Unitary Air Conditioners, Room Air Conditioners, Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners, Chillers, Absorption Liquid Chillers

• By Components: Refrigerant, Compressor, Condenser Coil, Expansion Valve, Evaporator Coil

• By Application: Residential, Commercial

• By Geography: The global air conditioning equipment global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The air-conditioning equipment refers to a device used to create and maintain fixed temperature, relative humidity, and air purity conditions in indoor spaces.

Air Conditioning Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Air Conditioning Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights and air conditioning equipment global market analysis on air conditioning equipment global market size, drivers and air conditioning equipment global market trends, air conditioning equipment global market major players, air conditioning equipment global market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and air conditioning equipment global market growth across geographies.

