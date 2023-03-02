Lack of Smart Grid Investment Incentives & Integration Guidelines Could Derail Net Zero Journeys, Expert Warns
EINPresswire.com/ -- A lack of investment incentives and integration guidelines could derail the Middle East’s development of smart grid networks and the region’s net zero goals, according to an industry expert.
The warning has come from Carmel Lehmal, Head of Product Management at Greenwood Power, Austria’s leading innovator for non-conventional transformers ahead of her presentation at Middle East Energy - the region's most comprehensive energy event - which will run at the Dubai World Trade Centre from March 7-9.
Ms Lehmal will address delegates at the event’s free-to-attend, CPD accredited Technical Seminars when she will probe the reality of the energy industry forecasts, which suggest the Middle East’s smart grid network market will grow 10.6% annually to 2027 to be worth US $5.39 billion as the region pursues net zero goals.
But Ms Lehmal says smart grid progress could be hampered even as regional energy demand increases and many Middle Eastern nations look to attain carbon neutrality target by 2050.
“The combination of set goals for energy transition to be adhered to deadlines for ‘net-zero’ and smart grid technologies give a positive mindset in the energy sector for the implementation. However, incentives for investments in the right direction are right now missing on many levels and leaving all the plans and directives without real realisation options,” she warns.
Also missing from the mix, says Ms Lehmal, are unified directives for the integration of measurement technology.
“Not one guideline describes the state-of-the-art measurement technology nor the so called ‘right’ product,” says Ms Lehmal. “Also, the correct placement in the power grid and number of installed equipment are hotly debated, but no result of this discussion is ever presented. Above all, the opportunity of a smart grid has also changed the implementation of the type of measurement technology with which the power supply can be monitored and controlled. Naturally, no complete or correct answer to these questions is possible due to the great changes in the power grid, but a start should be made with smart technologies that will also bring benefits in the longer term.”
Middle East Energy organisers, Informa Markets, hopes its Technical Seminars – one of three knowledge-sharing platforms at the event – will be a start in delivering answers to the dilemma.
“Delegates will be able to gain insights and interact with industry leaders to address the issues which are hampering technical innovation and advancement while exploring the breakthrough solutions which could bridge the implementation gaps,” said Azzan Mohammed, Exhibition Director, Energy portfolio – MEA at Informa Markets.
The Technical Seminars programme – which will run over the event’s three days – is themed ‘Transforming Energy & Utilities Through Innovation’ and will focus on power generation, energy storage and energy management.
Running parallel to the Technical Seminar programme will be the event’s first Strategic Conference and the dedicated Intersolar Middle East conference, where delegates will discover practical case studies and industry applications leading energy trends.
“This is the biggest knowledge-sharing program in the event’s history and reflects the pace of transformation now taking place in the industry,” explained Mohammed.
The knowledge-sharing program will run alongside Middle East Energy’s first MEA Utility CEO Roundtable, designed to thrash out implementation strategies to realise the region’s Net Zero decarbonisation ambitions.
Product innovations will be showcased by leading companies such as ComAp, Mecc Alte, Riyadh Cables Group, Generazione Distribuita, Perkins Engines Ltd, Jubaili Bros, Eaton Middle East, Gemserv, DEIF A/S, Moxa Inc, Ducab-HV, and BASEC.
The Roundtable will gather up to 30 sector leaders to meet in a closed-door symposium under Chatham House Rule and focus on high-level pressing issues, including smart grid development, and collaborate on ways to propel the industry to new heights through cutting-edge technology, energy-efficient solutions, smart cities, electric transportation, renewable and sustainable energy sources.
The symposium, conference speakers and delegates will also tour the mega Middle East Energy show, where more than 900 international providers will be demonstrating ground-breaking technology and innovation impacting the event’s five dedicated sectors devoted to smart solutions, renewables and clean energy, backup generators, and critical power, transmission, and distribution as well as energy consumption and management.
To find out more about Middle East Energy, please click visit: https://www.middleeast-energy.com/en/home.html
To register for the event, go to: https://middleeast-energy.me/RegisterNow
