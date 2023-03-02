Global Semiconductor And Related Devices Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Semiconductor And Related Devices Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 2, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Semiconductor And Related Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the semiconductor and related devices global market. As per TBRC’s semiconductor and related devices market forecast, the global semiconductor and related devices market size is expected to grow to $838.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The rising penetration of mobiles, tablets, and other electronics and rising data consumption drive the semiconductors and related devices market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest semiconductor and related devices market share. Major players in the semiconductor and related devices market include Qualcomm, Samsung Semiconductor, Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Trending Semiconductor And Related Devices Market Trend

In August 2021, Renesas Electronics Corporation, a Japan-based semiconductor manufacturing company, acquired Dialog Semiconductors for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Renesas is able to extend its go-to-market initiatives and provide seamless and borderless services to customers across the globe. Dialog Semiconductors is a UK-based manufacturer of semiconductors and related devices.

Semiconductor And Related Devices Market Segments

By Product Type: Integrated Circuits, Memory Chips, Microprocessors, Other Product Types

By End-Use Industry: Information Technology, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Other End-Users

By Type: Intrinsic Semiconductor, Extrinsic Semiconductor

By Geography: The global semiconductor and related devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Semiconductors are materials that have an electrical conductivity falling between a conductor and an insulator. Semiconductors devices are components made out of material that is neither a good conductor nor a good insulator. They are useful because their behaviour can be easily manipulated by the addition of impurities, known as doping. The conductivity of the device can be controlled, by exposure to heat, by introducing an electric or magnetic field, or by mechanical deformation. These devices have wide applications in power devices, light emitters, lasers, and optical sensors due to their reliability and compactness.

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

