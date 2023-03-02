Breathable Films Market Leading Global Companies and Regional Average Pricing Analysis by 2030

construction sector and personal care and hygiene industry and surge in growth in healthcare sector drive the growth of the global breathable films market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Breathable Films Market by Material Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Others), Technology (Monolithic and Micro-Porous), and End Use (Hygiene & Personal Care, Medical, Packaging, Construction, Textile, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global breathable films industry generated $3.0 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.7 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in demand for breathable films in construction sector and personal care and hygiene industry and surge in growth in healthcare sector drive the growth of the global breathable films market. However, easy availability of substitute products hinders the market growth. On the other hand, growing trend for packed food products present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 negatively impacted the breathable films market, owing to the fact that it is dependent on construction, textile, and manufacturing sports apparel sectors. In a report published by the Eurostat, it is revealed that construction production in March 2020 declined by 25.4% in the European Union as compared to March 2021.

Furthermore, several manufacturing industries have suspended their operations due to the risk of infections among the workforce.

Moreover, the demand for personal care & hygiene products has increased during this phase and is expected to rise even more, thereby fueling the demand for breathable film. Also, people have started adopting healthy eating habits which has further fueled the demand for the product.

The polythylene segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on material, the polyethylene segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global breathable films market, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that polyethylene is one of the raw materials used for manufacturing breathable (micro porous) films in the hygiene industry. However, the polypropylene segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030. The polypropylene-based breathable films possess various significant properties such as high permeability, low-temperature flexibility, abrasion resistance, high durability, pH stability, and others which propel the growth of the segment.

The monolithic segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on technology, the monolithic segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-third of the global breathable films market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the fact that the breathable film includes a monolithic core layer (skin layer) that comprises at least one highly breathable polymer and filler. The monolithic breathable film possesses significant properties including high permeability, strength, excellent vapor transmission, and bacteria & viruses resistance, which make it suitable for a wide range of applications.

Asia-Pacific to continue its dominant share, North America to grow significantly by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global breathable films market, and is expected to continue its dominant share by 2030. In addition, the region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, owing to rapid growth of industrialization and low operating cost. This is attributed to development of the food packaging and textile sectors in Asia-Pacific region. On the other hand, the North America region is expected to grow significantly.

Leading Market Players

SWM International

Berry Global Group

Nitto Denko Corporation

Covestro

Fatra A.S.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Arkema

RKW Group

Skymark Packaging Ltd.

Trioworld

