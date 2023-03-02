Local General Freight Trucking Market Size Expected To Reach $139 Billion By 2027

Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the local general freight trucking market. As per TBRC’s local general freight trucking market forecast, the global local general freight trucking market size is expected to grow to $139.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 1.8%.

The increase in e-commerce sales is expected to fuel the growth of the local freight trucking market in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest local general freight trucking market share. Major players in the local general freight trucking market include YRC Worldwide Inc., JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., FedEx Corporation, XPO Logistics Inc., Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., American Rail Center Logistics.

Trending Local General Freight Trucking Market Trend

The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) into the transportation sector is a key trend gaining popularity in the local general freight trucking market. The IoT is expected to change the transport sector by gathering data and vital information from market and technology developments related to data analytics and automation of mobility and will provide benefits in fleet management and location tracking. Companies around the world are finding more and more interesting ways to take advantage of the Internet of Things for greater productivity and efficiency. For instance, Kuehne + Nagel, a Swiss-based transport and logistics company, uses IoT for freight monitoring, which helps to warn about temperature, humidity, pressure, shock, and tilt at the parcel level.

Local General Freight Trucking Market Segments

•By Type: Truckload transportation, Less-than-truckload transportation, Intermodal transportation, Dry-bulk transportation, Other Types

•By Size: Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks

•By Application: Oil & Gas, Industrial & Manufacturing, Energy & Mining, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global local general freight trucking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Local general freight trucking refers to modes of transportation that use trucks and vans to deliver a wide variety of commodities in local metropolitan areas, generally palletized and transported in a container or van trailer to deliver goods for both domestic and commercial purposes and used for short distances.

Local General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The local general freight trucking global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

