Global Lithium Ion Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Lithium Ion Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Lithium Ion Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

As per TBRC's lithium ion market forecast, the global lithium-ion (li-ion) market size is expected to grow to $81.09 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%.

The growth of the lithium-ion batteries market is mainly driven due to the presence of high energy density features in lithium-ion batteries. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest lithium ion market share. Major players in the lithium ion market include A123 Systems, Automotive Energy Supply Corp., LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Toshiba, BYD.

Trending Lithium Ion Market Trend

Declining lithium-ion battery prices boost the sales of lithium-ion batteries. Changes in materials technology, manufacturing processes, overhead costs, and huge investments in the lithium-ion battery industry contributed to the reduction in lithium-ion battery prices. Lithium-ion battery prices, with a combined cost for cell and pack, will drop to US$76 per kWh by 2030, according to a Navigant Consulting Research report.

Lithium Ion Market Segments

•By Power Capacity: 0 to 3000 Mah, 3000 to 10000mAH, 10000 to 60000 Mah, Above 60000mAH

•By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Industrial, Power, Other Applications

•By Component: Cathode, Anode, Separators, Electrolytes, Aluminium foil, Copper foil, Other Components

•By Type: Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

•By Chemistry: LFP, LCo., LTO, NMC, NCA, LMO

•By Geography: The global lithium ion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The lithium-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery with high energy density that uses lithium ions as a primary component of its electrolyte. Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in electric vehicles, mobiles, laptops, power backups, and other electronic devices.

