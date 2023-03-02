Toys Market Size is Projected to Surpass US$ 267.9 Billion By 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%
Toys are playthings designed specifically for toddlers and young children.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Toys Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on toys market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global toys market size reached US$ 170.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 267.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2023-2028.
Toys are objects that children, and sometimes even adults, use for entertainment, learning, and exploration. They range from simple items, such as dolls and stuffed animals, to complex robots and video game consoles. They can be educational, allowing children to explore their imaginations and learn about science, language, and mathematics. They are also used for play, engaging children's minds and bodies in activities that improve coordination, balance, and motor skills. Additionally, they foster social development as children learn to cooperate and collaborate through play. They are widely available in various shapes and sizes, from traditional wooden blocks and dolls to sophisticated electronics. They are also adapted to therapeutically help children express their feelings and develop their communication and problem-solving skills. Moreover, they are a powerful tool for learning and development, providing children with a safe environment to explore and express themselves.
Market Trends:
The increasing number of high-income group consumers majorly drives the global market. Coupled with the growing awareness of the advantages of toys in enhancing focus and imagination, IQ, and problem-solving capabilities, is making a substantial contribution to the demand. Since the introduction of physical activity and educational toys to children at an early age aid in developing their senses, imagination, and social skills, this is one of the major drivers of the market. In addition, the widespread utilization of toys across playschools, such as blocks, musical instruments, and jigsaw puzzles, that help foster creativity and problem-solving skills in children, is propelling the demand. In line with this, shifting consumer interest in modern electronic toys, including interactive robots, augmented reality games, and interactive devices are positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for sensory toys for children with special needs, as well as the greater demand for sustainable and eco-friendly toys, is impacting the market favorably.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
• Clementoni Spa
• Funskool Ltd.
• Hasbro Inc.
• Lego A/S (Kirkbi A/S)
• Mattel Inc.
• Playmobil (Brandstätter Group)
• Pressman Toy Corporation (Goliath B.V.)
• Simba Dickie Group
• Spin Master
• Talicor Inc.
• Thinkfun Inc. (Ravensburger North America Inc.)
• Tomy Company Ltd
Toys Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, age group and sales channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Action Figures
• Building Sets
• Dolls
• Games and Puzzles
• Sports and Outdoor Toys
• Plush
• Others
Breakup by Age Group:
• Up to 5 Years
• 5 to 10 Years
• Above 10 Years
Breakup by Sales Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Department Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
