The SEO Vault Releases Podcast Episodes on the Latest Strategies, Algorithm Updates, and SERP Changes
The SEO Vault airs on Thursdays at 2 pm EST to discuss current SEO updates and empower listeners to apply them to their websites.
The SEO Vault is a lot of fun! I'm thrilled to be able to share my passion for SEO with listeners every week and discuss the latest trends and strategies to help agencies succeed.”YORK, PA, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chaz Edwards, Mike Milas, and Sophie Allen host the Web 2.0 Ranker weekly podcast, The SEO Vault, a go-to resource for insights and expert advice on Search Engine Optimization (SEO). The hosts strive to provide listeners with accurate and actionable information to improve their online presence, whether they are newbies or veteran SEO enthusiasts. This weekly podcast covers recent algorithm updates, SERP changes, and strategies for boosting website visibility and ranking in search engines. The hosts discuss notable quotes from Google, what’s currently working in SEO, and agency development, among other relevant topics.
SEO professionals and business/website owners must stay updated with the latest algorithm updates, which impact their rankings, visibility, and traffic. In the curated episodes of the podcast, the hosts dive into Google’s December 2022 Helpful Content Update aiming to improve search engines’ relevance and usefulness by detecting forms of low-quality content. The hosts explore the future of search with AI, ChatGPT features, AI content guidelines, how YouTube links affect ranking, event link building, creating relevancy for a GBP listing, and many more. Regular subscribers of The SEO Vault receive the latest tips on Google’s algorithms, user experience updates, current trends, and best practices.
The podcast’s video blog category offers tips on link building, the process of acquiring backlinks to a website from other websites. While backlinks are considered a vote of confidence to improve visibility, the hosts introduce concepts and strategies such as quality over quantity, relevancy, outreach, content marketing, and progress monitoring. Keeping these concepts in mind allows listeners to create link building strategies and procure the best backlinks available. Alongside link building, the podcast emphasizes the necessity of copywriting in SEO and its impact on rankings, whether through keyword research, quality content, long-tail keywords, on-page optimization, or readability and engagement.
Local SEO optimizes a business’s online presence for search queries, allowing it to compete with peer/larger companies in a geographical area. The Seo Vault covers Google my Business, a free tool with search and maps that verify and optimize a business’s listing. Through local and relevant keywords in a website’s content and meta tags, search engines can understand a location to increase traffic and sales. The hosts encourage listeners to leverage citations of their business’s name, phone number and address while ensuring their websites are mobile-friendly and easy to navigate across all screens. They also touch on positive online reviews and how responding to positive and negative comments establishes a business as credible.
Unlike Local SEO, technical SEO optimizes a website’s page loading speed, structure, and other infrastructure for visibility on search engine results. The podcast’s videos discuss why a well-structured website helps search engines understand a business’s content, enhances the user experience, and secures visitors’ data/personal information. Additionally, the podcast has curated and archived episodes to help listeners perform better SEO audits and achieve/maintain high search rankings with SEO tools.
The SEO Vault started in 2019 and has developed to include many other podcast hosts and guests who understand that staying on top of the dynamic SEO landscape is daunting, even with decades of experience. While the hosts bring news to the listeners, they also provide expert analyses and actionable tips to stay ahead of the game. They don’t just cover the significant trends/updates but delve into niche topics or disregarded areas to demystify SEO nuances. As listeners explore their desired issues, they gain a deeper understanding of the inner workings of search engines and how to apply knowledge to practice in their businesses or personal websites.
Since SEO changes constantly, the hosts test strategies and trends to discuss The SEO Mad Scientist weekly. They have compiled months of SEO test results into Quarterly SEO Testing Reports for subscribers to download and discover effective/outdated practices. Listeners can tune in every Thursday at 2 pm EST for The SEO Vault’s live broadcast on Facebook and YouTube or visit the website to access previously recorded topics. The podcast operates at 1569 West King Street, 2nd Floor, York, Pennsylvania 17404.
The SEO Vault Episode 179 – Bing’s Relevancy Revolution & ChatGPT Integration Changing Search