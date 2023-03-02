Youfu Tools Launches Limited-Time Wholesale Promotion on Electric Screwdrivers
SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youfu Tools is pleased to announce a limited-time special event from March 1st to March 30th featuring three types of electric screwdrivers. These high-quality tools are essential for anyone who needs to complete tasks efficiently and quickly.
The first product is the KS-882046-20 in 1 8V gun-type large electric screwdriver. This electric screwdriver is available for a limited-gun-typical price of $19.9, exclusively for this promotion. It has a powerful 3.6V input voltage and a 18650 lithium battery type with a battery capacity of 1300mAh. The screwdriver also features a battery indicator LED lighting, two-way adjustment, infinitely variable speed, idling speed of 300r/min, and a maximum torque of 10N.m.
The second product is the KS-882048-24 in 1 large electric screwdriver with a straight handle. It is available for a limited-time special price of $8.3, only for this electric screwdriver. The screwdriver has a 3.7V input voltage and a 18650 lithium battery type with a battery capacity of 2000mAh 5C. The charging time is less than 150 minutes, and there is a red light when charging, while the green light turns on when fully charged. The idling speed is 220r/min, and it has a manual torque of 5N.m and electric torque of 2.5N.m. With a full charge, it can drive 132 screws.
The third product is the KS-882047-35 in 1 gun type electric screwdriver, which is available for a limited-time special price of $13.9, only for this electric screwdriver. It has a 3.7V input voltage and 18650 lithium battery type with a battery capacity of 2500mAh 8C. The screwdriver also features a three-level power display with red, green, and orange indicators, idling speed of 200r/min, and a maximum torque of 5N.m. With a fully charged and strong battery life, it can drive 1000 screws.
It's important to note that the event will run from February 15th to March 31st, and the quantity must reach 1000 sets before customizing the manual and color box. Additionally, orders for this event cannot be canceled or abandoned. The original price will be restored from April 1, 2023.
Take advantage of this fantastic promotion and equip yourself with the best electric screwdrivers available. Don't miss out on this opportunity to save money while also improving your efficiency and productivity!
