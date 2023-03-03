Fall Management Market - Segments Worth Observing Aiding Growth Factors

Fall Management Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fall management market refers to the industry that provides products and services to prevent and manage falls among older adults and patients in healthcare settings. This includes products such as bed and chair alarms, hip protectors, floor mats, and mobility aids, as well as services such as fall risk assessments and staff training programs.

The market is composed of various companies and organizations, including medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, and home care agencies. Some of the key players in the fall management market include Medline Industries, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., and Stryker Corporation.

The market is expected to continue growing as the global population ages and the demand for fall prevention and management products and services increases. Additionally, advancements in technology are expected to drive innovation in the market, leading to new products and services that can better prevent and manage falls among older adults and patients.

According to the report, the global fall management market generated $152.46 million in 2018, and is estimated to generate $216.82 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in geriatric population across the globe, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global fall management market. However, lack of awareness regarding fall management system hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for fall detection systems present new pathways for growth in coming years.

The sensor pad segment to continue its leadership position during the forecast period

Based on product, the sensor pad segment contributed to more than half of the total share of the global fall management market in 2018, and is expected to continue its leadership position during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.69% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in incidence of disabilities, favorable healthcare reforms, rise in geriatric population, and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases.

Asia Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain the lead status during the forecast period

Based on region, Asia Pacific contributed to the largest share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than one-third of the global fall management market in 2018, and is projected to maintain the lead status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the region is estimated to grow the fastest CAGR of 5.59% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in adoption of several fall management devices such as sensor pad, and RFID tags among the Asian population. On the other hand, North America contributed to the second largest revenue share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total market share.

Leading market players

Rondish Company Limited

Alimed, Inc.

Curbell, Inc

Deroyal Inc

Personal Safety Corporation (PSC)

Emfit Ltd

Medline Industries, Inc

Smart Caregiver Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

Tidi Products, LLC

