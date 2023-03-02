Submit Release
Rage Powerboats to Produce 29' Kryptonite Speed Boat

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NEW YORK, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rage Performance Boats is pleased to announce that it will begin producing the 29 foot Kryptonite Boats on Long Island, New York.

The Kryptonite Boat is a high-performance vessel that is designed for speed and agility, making it a popular choice among boating enthusiasts. With its sleek design and a powerful engine, the Kryptonite Boat is capable of reaching top speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

"We are excited to bring back the 29' Kryptonite and produce it here on Long Island," said Mark Schnepf, CEO of Rage Performance Boats. "We are confident that our team of experienced boat builders will deliver a top-quality product that will exceed our customers' expectations."

Rage Performance Boats is a well-established boat manufacturer that has been producing high-performance vessels for over 45 years. The company's facility in Long Island is equipped with the latest technology and machinery to produce boats of the highest quality.

"We are committed to using only the best materials and components in the production of our boats," said Schnepf. "Our team is dedicated to ensuring that each boat we built is held to the highest standards of quality and performance."

Rage Performance Boats will begin production of the Kryptonite Boat in Long Island in the coming weeks. The company is currently accepting orders for the 29 foot Kryptonite, and interested customers are encouraged to contact the company for more information.

For more information on Rage Powerboats, visit www.ragepowerboats.com.

Contact:
Mark Schnepf
CEO, Rage Performance Boats
Email: mark@ragepowerboats.com
Phone: 631.943.0937

Mark Schnepf
Rage Powerboats
+1 631-943-0937
ragepowerboats@gmail.com
Rage Powerboats Legacy

