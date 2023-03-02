Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market to Hit $7.35 Billion Revenue by 2030 and Set to Revolutionize Learning Spaces

Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Trends

The global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market size was valued at $4.29 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $7.35 billion by 2030 to register a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. ” — AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interactive whiteboard comprises a computer associated with an information projector and to a touch sensitive digital screen normally fixed to a wall. Pictures from the computer are then shown onto the whiteboard through information projector. These pictures can be controlled on electronic screens for most parts through a digital pen or a finger.

The global interactive whiteboard market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as emergence of virtual classrooms & e-learning courses, government initiatives for digital education, and transformation of traditional whiteboard into digital whiteboard drive growth of the interactive whiteboard market. In addition, growth in digitalization & high adoption of electronics products boost the overall market growth. However, lack of technical knowledge and high integration cost is a major restraint for the global interactive whiteboard industry. In addition, growth in the educational sector in Asia-Pacific is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the interactive whiteboard industry.

The study highlights the plans and policies adopted by the topmost industry players to maintain their position in the Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market by making them operational players in that sector. The market leaders have been carefully evaluated based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, important plans & policies, and overall market growth contribution. The primary research contains a thorough and exhaustive discussion with a global participant, while the secondary research includes a large volume of product or service descriptions.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market examined in the report include HITACHI, LTD., HORIZON DISPLAY INC., LG ELECTRONICS, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, PLANAR SYSTEMS (LEYARD OPTOELECTRONIC), RICOH COMPANY LTD., Samsung Electronics, Seiko Epson Corporation (EPSON), Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., VIEWSONIC CORPORATION

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of significant business developments, including the introduction of new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion, and others. The study accurately distinguishes their relative share, company profiles, product choices, business perspectives, and revenue shares. The research report also includes a thorough analysis of all the global trends and technologies.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The pandemic outbreak had a significant impact on the world economy. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the significant effects of the global health crisis on the Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market using micro- and macroeconomic analysis. Moreover, the study also offers a thorough analysis of the plans and policies that the major market players implemented during the lockdown period. Additionally, it concentrates on the post-pandemic situation because various government agencies proposed some modifications to the existing regulations. With the introduction of vaccines such as Sputnik, Covaxin, and Covishield, the global situation has gotten back to normalcy and the Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market is anticipated to get back on track soon.

Investment research:

The Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Report also examines upcoming business opportunities across the industry. These minute details ensure that shareholders are fully informed of the current investment prospects of the market.

Key areas covered in the global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market report:

1. Recent developments and trends.

2. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

3. Leading market players and their shareholdings.

4. Covid 19 impact on the market.

Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Report Highlights

BY OFFERING

• Hardware

• Software

BY FORM FACTOR

• Fixed

◦ Front Projection

◦ Rear Projection

• Portable

◦ Front Projection

◦ Rear Projection

BY SCREEN SIZE

• Less than 50 Inch

• 50 Inch to 70 Inch

• 71 Inch to 90 inch

• Greater than 90 Inch

BY TECHNOLOGY

• Infrared

• Resistive

• Capacitive

• Electromagnetic

• Others

BY END USER

• Education

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Corporate

• Others

BY REGION

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

