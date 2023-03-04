Top Employee Retention Tax Credit Team exceeds 500 Filings for businesses in CPG, F&B, E-comm, and Medical Services
Wall Street veteran uses an industry focused approach and experienced partners to create the optimal ERTC outcomes for business operators, owners and investors.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merkle Tree LLC, a boutique consulting business based in Los Angeles, is quickly becoming one of the top ERTC firms by taking a distinctive industry-specific approach to the Employee Retention Tax Credit business. Founded by Wall Street veteran Adam Weiss, the firm has built a strong team over the past year that has completed over 500 ERTC filings, with a focus on industries including consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, professional medical practices, e-commerce businesses, and manufacturing. Merkle Tree's strategic advantage lies in having a team of professional partners and consultants to help owners, operators, and investors obtain their optimal refund in a timely manner with the most competitive fees in the industry.
The Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) is a significant tax benefit provided by the federal government to reward businesses that kept their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ERTC provides a refundable tax credit of up to $26,000 per employee for eligible businesses. The ERTC is not a loan or grant, and need not be repaid. However, the process of determining eligibility and calculating the maximum compliant refund can be complex, time-consuming, and overwhelming for business owners. Because the regulations have changed, many tax preparers and firms are still not fully aware of the changes in eligibility and treatment of certain factors that may be materially impactful to their clients.
Merkle Tree's team of professionals has deep knowledge and expertise with the ERTC process. They have helped numerous businesses across various industries to determine eligibility and calculate their optimal refund. Merkle Tree's approach is tailored to each client's unique situation, ensuring that they receive the most relevant guidance based on their particular industry, location, and even ownership structure.
"We understand that every business is different, and therefore, their needs and challenges are different as well," said Adam Weiss, the founder of Merkle Tree. "Our team works closely with each client to understand their business, their Covid experience and more. We then develop a customized approach to help them obtain their maximal and optimal refund, while bringing to bear significant industry specific insight to support credit eligibility."
Merkle Tree's services include a comprehensive ERTC analysis, where the team identifies and evaluates the underlying business and the factors that determine eligibility. They also provide support and guidance throughout the filing process, and can often complete a process in just a few weeks, with minimal burden placed on its clients.
"Our goal is not just to help businesses obtain the ERTC, but also to remain squarely within the IRS guidelines. We do not believe in playing "audit lotto" with the IRS" said Weiss. "We want to be our clients' trusted partner, helping them through the process while minimizing the burden on their staff."
Merkle Tree's success is a testament to its commitment to providing exceptional service and expertise to its clients, the majority of whom have their own professional accounting firms, but have chosen to work with Merkle Tree due to its specific focus on the ERTC.
"I cannot thank Merkle Tree enough for their help in obtaining the ERTC for my business," said Max, a client of Merkle Tree. "Their team helped to identify a key eligibility factor that our own tax counsel was unaware of. They made a complex process seem simple to understand, and made it really easy on my team."
With the ongoing economic uncertainty and volatile capital markets, businesses need all the support they can get to survive and thrive. The ERTC has become a valuable source of much needed capital for small businesses across the country.
If you're a business owner, operator or investor looking into the ERTC, Merkle Tree is here to help. Contact them today to schedule a brief call with one of their expert partners.
