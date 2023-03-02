Joshua home an LGBTQ Safe Haven Receives Donation from Glamazon for New LGBTQ+ Youth Drop-in Center in the Inland Empire

Joshua Home an LGBTQ Safe Haven logo Glamazon at The CENTER with Founder and Executive Director Annette Patterson Wide view of The CENTER @ Joshua Home an LGBTQ Safe Haven

The CENTER @ Joshua Home, an LGBTQ+ Safe Haven, is thrilled to announce that it has received a generous donation from the local chapter of Glamazon IE.

When the social worker called to ask for a wig, underwear, and hygiene items for a homeless Trans client. Our team went to work to gather what they needed and delivered it to them. This is Joshua Home” — Annette Patterson

COLTON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glamazon IE/Riverside is a group of LGBT+ employees at Amazon in the Inland Empire who strive to support organizations that provide safe, inclusive, and supportive spaces for all members of the LGBT+ community.The donation will be used to support the center's mission of providing a safe and inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ youth who are experiencing homelessness. The CENTER will offer a wide range of services, including tutoring, job training, peer-to-peer support, Parents of LGBTQIA+ Children, Trans Folks, as well as LGBTQIA+ Youth support groups, and more."We would not be opening The CENTER @ Joshua Home this year if it wasn’t for the folks at Glamazon seeing my vision, giving us this generous gift, and wanting to help us serve homeless LGBTQ+ youth in our community,” says Joshua Home’s founder and Executive Director, Annette Patterson.Joshua Home An LGBTQ Safe Haven is committed to ending LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in the Inland Empire of Southern California. The CENTER @ Joshua Home is the first drop-in center in the Inland Empire, emphasizing serving the unique needs of homeless LGBTQ+ youth. “Any unaccompanied homeless youth ages 12-24 can come to The CENTER to receive a free backpack filled with essentials, hygiene items, clothes, shoes, and more. Annette said that specified programs and services will be offered to LGBT+ youth who are grossly underserved in this area”."Joshua Home is paving the way in the Inland Empire for LGBTQ+ youth. Having a safe place for these youth is important, especially when you are a young person and everything is taken away, says Maliyah Espinoza from Glamazon. I love what Joshua Home stands for and is doing for homeless LGBT youth, and I am here to help.”For more details on Joshua Home An LGBTQ Safe Haven and The CENTER @ Joshua Home; to become a volunteer, to be a sponsor or donate, to offer your professional services, or to provide any support please contact Founder/CEO Annette Patterson at annette@joshuahomelgbtq.org or 909-512-6767.About:Joshua Home an LGBTQ Safe Haven, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was founded by minister, counselor, and author Annette Patterson. Joshua Home is at the forefront of residential care for LGBT+ youth. Creating permanent gender-inclusive housing solutions and opportunities, supportive services, and programs for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning, and more youth who are unaccompanied and homeless, in mainstream foster or group homes, or in the foster care or juvenile justice systems in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. In addition to serving homeless LGBTQ+ youth Joshua Home is creating ways to reconnect these youth with their families when possible, through family reconciliation mediation, support groups, and family-focused events.The CENTER @ Joshua Home is created to provide a safe haven for homeless LGBTQ+ youth living in the Inland Empire of Southern California. The CENTER will welcome any unaccompanied youth ages twelve to twenty-four and give them free backpacks filled with essentials, hygiene items, clothes, shoes, and resources, as well as a respite from the streets. LGBTQ+ youth will receive programs, services, and items specified to meet their unique needs. The CENTER will provide academic support, tutoring, job training, peer-to-peer support, parent and youth support groups, various classes, and recreational activities.

Annette Patterson Founder and Executive Director of Joshua Home an LGBTQ Safe Haven on the Beginning