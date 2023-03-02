Family Friend turns to GoFundMe for struggling senior with complications after accident by driver with suspended license
66 year-old senior injured by texting driver with suspended license, still facing setbacks after 1 year; A GoFundMe was started to help pay for his expenses.ORLANDO, FL, USA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 9th, 2022 Jim Frank, now 67, was struck from behind while he waited for the light to change. Taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital, was the only start of his long journey to recovery which is still ongoing today. The accident caused herniated disks to his neck and lower back when Jim already had metal rods in his back from a years ago injury. Additionally as a insulin dependent diabetic, doctors were just waiting for the other shoe to drop. After surgery on his neck, they decided to wait for his lower back procedure especially because he began to develop tremors. Several months later, they became so severe that he would shake like a tree during a hurricane. Multiple visits to the ER to determine the root cause began to get very scary early summer. A brain injury was feared so neurologists and his neurosurgeon was consulted.
Then in July of last year, a bad fall meant he was rushed to the ER. Jim developed A-Fib. Five weeks later, after being released from the hospital and nursing home, Jim came home. More close calls and ambulances followed due to A-Fib episodes; nearly 10 doctors were treating him. Undetected at first, he gashed his ankle in the fall and continues, even today, getting painful and weekly skin graft treatments to save his foot. Physical therapy, home health care, people came in and out constantly, disrupting what would normally be a busy time for his wife's business. "It was bad enough my wife's sales were down 90% because of the pandemic, just as the business was recovering, the car accident occurred. Being driven to all these medical trips took time away for either my wife or son's work". Jim's guilt and depression soon set in. "I couldn't work because of the accident, or rather, my family begged me to stop and I wasn't able to put in a full day anywhere. We were just starting to breathe again since the pandemic; I felt awful, I hurt constantly and the guilt was crushing me". Christmas again was ruined by another episode and hospital stay. Exactly one year later, on February 9th 2023, Jim was again rushed to the hospital with slight chest pains but in severe A-Fib. "For me, the scary part was watching these heart pauses on the monitor for hours as the staff was trying to control the A-Fib", his youngest son described. "When I heard heart-attack I was obviously overwhelmed."
The following day, it was determined that he needed surgery to repair blockages and the family was relieved four days later but for the first time, missed the Super Bowl together with his oldest son who lived 3000 miles away. Then, less that a week later, he had trouble walking up the stairs, even sitting down. Again, paramedics were called to the house and it was determined that he was once again in distress with A-Fib and complications with pneumonia. His recovery is on going. Jim wants to thank his doctors at the hospital and his care team as well.
His wife, designer and founder of a children's wedding dress making company, is still angry with the situation. "The driver was a young woman in her late 20's who should never have been on the road in the first place" after finding out the driver's license was previously suspended. "She knew she was breaking the law, it was taken away for a reason. Add to that, texting? I mean when does she ever learn her lesson?" Marg's best friend decided she had to help and started a GoFundMe with money going directly to Jim.
It is day to day following (now) 13 doctors with appointments and more. Jim has a long road to making sure he gets healthy and stays healthy. The family is reaching out to drive Marg's point home. "I doubt this woman driving learned her lesson, but I do pray she did. I want everyone to hear us - don't text and drive, you are ruining families. More importantly, if your license was suspended, it was for a good reason. Stay off the road and stop breaking the law" his wife added. The money raised will make sure he can replace the lack of his ability to work anymore and take pressure off of the family with medical needs and bills so he can enjoy an "early forced" retirement with better health prospects for the future. "I look forward to walking at the nature park without the encumbrances of devices. I miss my 8-10 mile daily walk" Jim stated.
You can read about the GoFundMe campaign here: https://gofund.me/8686b63a
