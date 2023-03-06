SolarQuote Announces Channel Partnership With Suntuity Leveraging Nationwide Solar Integration & Electrification Network
This partnership allows SolarQuote to expand its reach by leveraging Suntuity’s install network in 28 states coast to coast.UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SolarQuote today announced it is a channel partner of Suntuity. This partnership allows SolarQuote to expand its reach by leveraging Suntuity’s install network in 28 states coast to coast.
As one of the nation's largest solar installers, Suntuity is an established solar, storage, and electrification provider. Suntuity’s national dealer footprint is quickly growing, allowing SolarQuote to tap into resources in all the states in which Suntuity currently operates.
SolarQuote was founded on the belief that consumers should hold all the power when buying solar. Suntuity’s mission is to help customers improve their lives by adopting a more renewable lifestyle. In partnering together, SolarQuote and Suntuity aim to change the world, one renewable energy adopter at a time.
“Our partnership with Suntuity is a significant step forward for our D2C e-commerce platform, which has already helped consumers save 20-30% compared to the national average. By tapping into Suntuity's nationwide network, we can offer our customers an even wider selection of curated renewable products, personalized financing options, and industry-leading discounts. With our smart fintech options and artificial intelligence tools, consumers have more control over their online shopping experience and choices than ever before. We're excited to continue to transform the solar industry by giving consumers the power to choose the best options for their lifestyle with just a few clicks.” - Justin Brach, CEO of SolarQuote
SolarQuote is transforming the solar industry by allowing consumers to buy directly from distributors using its direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce platform, which helps them save 20-30% compared to the national average. Its smart fintech options and artificial intelligence tools give consumers more control over their online shopping experience and choices. By offering curated renewable products, personalized financing options, and industry-leading discounts, homeowners can select the best options for their lifestyle with the click of a button.
“SolarQuote offers customers the breakthrough in technology and reduction of cost of acquisition to make solar even more affordable than before. Their platform is going to be game changing for consumers and the industry in general and will make a significant impact in markets across the US especially those that previously could not support solar due to lower utility costs.” said Dan Javan, CEO of Suntuity Renewables
SolarQuote was drawn to Suntuity’s excellent reputation, high level of customer service, expertise in renewable energy, and ability to adapt quickly to meet the needs of how consumers purchase online. Together, SolarQuote and Suntuity are making renewable energy more accessible for homeowners.
About SolarQuote Inc.
SolarQuote Inc. has developed a revolutionary D2C platform to help homeowners across the U.S. get renewable energy solutions while staying in control of their buying journey by designing and purchasing fully online. Built on nearly a decade of research and technological innovation, SolarQuote Inc. is poised to change the way consumers purchase electrification solutions for their homes. This software minimizes the need for sales representatives, maximizes the savings to the homeowner, and improves the overall customer experience. To learn more, visit solarquote.com.
About Suntuity Renewables
Suntuity Renewables is a leading US multinational company that includes several national brands encompassing renewable energy, finance, water filtration and home services. Founded in 2008, the company has a national presence with operations in several US states and countries servicing thousands of its customers across its service footprint. For further information, please visit www.suntuity.com
Channel Partner Program
Discover how to become a channel partner with Suntuity and join forces with one of the fastest-growing renewable energy leaders in the nation. For further information, please visit www.suntuitygroup.com
