MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, February 20, 2023 to Monday, February 27, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, February 20, 2023, through Monday, February 27, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 39 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

A Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 900 block of Sycamore Drive, Southeast. CCN: 23-028-122

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-028-129

A CZ P-09 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 51st Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-028-314

A Ruger 57 5.7x28 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of I-295 Southbound and Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Michael Louis Hayes, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving under the Influence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-028-397

A Glock 29 .10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5600 block of Blaine Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Derrick Linwood Thomas, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-028-400

An Iver Johnson .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-028-453

A .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Damahn Bernard Robert Ewell, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Counterfeit Tags, Bench Warrant, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-028-557

A Stevens Arms 94M 20 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Childress Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-028-645

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of T Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-028-698

A handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Sha’nequa Nelson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-029-106

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 22nd Street and Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Paris J. Davis, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 23-029-148

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Horner Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-029-227

Thursday, February 23, 2023

A Kimber 1911 Custom II .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Bradley Wayne Timbrook, of Romney, WV, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-029-343

A Beretta 92SB 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of C Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-029-470

A Century Arms Canik TP-9 Elite 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Nihleeq Rector, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-029-570

Friday, February 24, 2023

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 100 block of N Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Floyd Clark, of Northeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C. for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-029-763

A Ruger 10/22 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1600 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-030-050

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Londell Tramaine Duvall Jones, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-030-100

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Wahler Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Dontavius Keys, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP. CCN: 23-030-145

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1100 block of Raum Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Marquese Eguene Byrd, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 23-030-151

A Taurus 709 Slim 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 2500 block of 14th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Eric Edward Massado, of Northeast, D.C., 21-year-old Shamar Mallory, of Northeast, D.C., and 23-year-old Markel Deontae Jones, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-030-221

A Bryco Arms 48 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Delante Antonio Boyd, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 23-030-269

Saturday, February 25, 2023

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Taijhon Weems, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Assault on a Police Officer, Credit Card Fraud, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-030-340

A Taurus PT-58S .380 caliber handgun and a Taurus Millennium G2 PT-140 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1000 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Wilson Gutierrez Ramos, of Northwest, D.C., 19-year-old Edward Josue Casco Ramos, of Northwest, D.C., 21-year-old Anderson Alder Lazo-Hernandez, of Northwest, D.C., and 19-year-old Steven Munguia, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-030-387

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, and a 10mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 700 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Malik Paul McCorkle, of no fixed address, 20-year-old Nathaniel Tyson, of Northwest, D.C., 18-year-old Xavier Zaquan Knight, of Southeast, D.C., 20-year-old Kalyl Young, of Northwest, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Destruction of Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-030-397

Sunday, February 26, 2023

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Quintrell Javell Tyvon Smith, of Richmond, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-030-799

A Ruger LCP II .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of L Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Brandon Jay Brown, of Charlotte, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-030-876

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-030-935

A Bersa Thunder 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Dupree Raquel Mackie, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-031-279

Monday, February 27, 2023

A Jimenez Arms J.A. Nine 9mm caliber handgun and a Taurus PT-111 G2A 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 3900 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Kamaree Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Andre Baker, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-031-721

A Colt 1908 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Jocelyn Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-031-756

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###