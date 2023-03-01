MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 1400 Block of Park Road, Northwest

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an MPD officer involved shooting that occurred on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest.

On Monday, February 27, 2023, at approximately 11:32 pm, uniformed officers from the Third District responded to the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located several vehicles with flattened tires and evidence of a firearm being discharged. Upon further investigation, it was learned that an assault had taken place and one of the individuals involved in the assault was in possession of a handgun. The individuals involved fled the scene before MPD’s arrival. Officers also reviewed security camera footage from a business that showed the incident, providing them with video evidence and a description for the individuals involved.

During the initial investigation, at approximately 12:17 am, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, MPD officers observed an adult male who matched the description of the individual that was in possession of a gun. The officers observed the subject walk towards 14th Street, Northwest, and asked the subject to stop. The subject did not comply and was observed to be in possession of a gun. The subject turned towards the officers and fired the gun in direction of the officers. Two MPD officers discharged their service weapons at the subject in response. The subject then ran towards 14th Street, Northwest, and fired additional shots. The officers did not pursue and voiced a description of the suspect over the radio. Additional officers canvassing the area noticed the suspect holding a gun in the 1400 block of Meridian Place, Northwest. The suspect ran into an alley and a nearby officer heard a single gunshot. The officer entered the alley and found the suspect deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A witness on scene stated they observed the suspect enter the alley and shoot himself. The subject remained on-scene until transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

The decedent has been identified as 40-year-old Savontae Dodie Perkins, of Northwest, DC.

The subject’s firearm was recovered on the scene and is pictured below:

The MPD members involved have been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Body worn camera footage from this incident is currently under review.