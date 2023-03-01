Job Announcement - Juvenile Presenting Attorney

Department: Spirit Lake Tribal Court

Close Date Until Filled

Position Objective: This position is responsible for representing Spirit Lake Social Services and the interests of the Spirit Lake Tribe in juvenile deprivation proceedings before the Spirit Lake Tribal Court.

Major Duties and Responsibilities:

Capable of representing Spirit Lake Tribal Social Services in all legal proceedings.

Initiate and present legal proceedings in the Spirit Lake Tribal Court.

Conduct research, interview caseworkers & witnesses, and handle other details in preparation for Court.

Draft: petitions, proposed orders & legal briefs

Develop strategy, arguments, and testimony in preparation for presentation of cases.

Prepare and review pleadings for cases of child abuse, neglect, deprivation, dependency, termination of parental rights and adoption.

Interpret laws, rulings, and regulations for Spirit Lake Tribal Social Services.

Organize and assist in the scheduling of cases.

Monitor service of process.

Participate in training opportunities and travel as necessary.

Ability to work with multi-disciplinary teams.

Preserve and uphold the Spirit Lake Tribe’s Constitution and By-laws, Law and Order Code, Ordinances, Resolutions, and all applicable federal laws.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.ndworkforceconnection.com/vosnet/jobbanks/jobdetails.aspx?enc=9B8/uT7EfbEIDLIMZ8rho/bFqeqxRHlLivh3C648JWfiT2A3UJrFhnyayMKMoN4ZfmZ2Sf7CUo5NsDuRjbmkmgHO+su6JHGJwO5ZkzCuh9nlqVk7ZC7lT/3ybB8ZuSeUWas6DGI6XKK1rFBhtO9Noq85Jd44MriCm1CjTe4qBTiXXL5W6ICVxXKVFBhbpQNQFQhS9tuyACq7BoAEwlOSoRnmOmdZzIEsDQYdwug6613qkNvUfPQ42E748iOVSMat