Zuza Launches eGift Card Program with Apple and Google Wallet Integration
Zuza launched an eGift program with innovative features, including Apple and Google Wallet integration, extensive customizability, and remote reload capability.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuza, a leading omnichannel software and super app, announced the launch of Prolific eGift. The company's innovative eGift program is designed to benefit merchants by providing them with a simple and effective way to boost sales and revenue.
With the use of Prolific eGift, merchants can easily create and sell digital gift cards that customers can purchase and redeem online or in-store. The program is user-friendly, cost-effective, and customizable to meet the unique needs of each business.
"We are thrilled to offer this new program to help merchants increase sales and improve customer loyalty," said Danny Mikhail, Founder, and CEO of Zuza. "Offering digital gift cards is a great way to engage with customers, boost revenue, and grow your business."
Prolific eGift offers several benefits to merchants, including:
- Increased sales: Gift cards are an effective way to encourage customers to make purchases, especially during peak shopping seasons.
- Remote reload: Customers can check their balance and reload their eGift card and campus student cards from anywhere in the world.
- Improved cash flow: Merchants receive payment for gift cards upfront, providing an immediate boost to their cash flow.
- Convenient access: Customers can easily access and use their digital gift card through their Apple and Google Wallets.
- Increased security: Mobile wallets offer secure payment processing, reducing the risk of fraud and chargebacks.
The eGift program, with integration into Apple and Google Wallets, is available for all types of merchants, including retailers, restaurants, and service providers. For more information about Zuza's new eGift program or to sign up, visit Prolific eGift at ProlificeGift.com.
About Zuza:
Zuza is a super app and omnichannel software that sets the industry standard. It offers a straightforward solution for businesses of all sizes and verticals, with an extensive range of features, fully customizable settings, and complete white-label functionality. Zuza is revolutionizing software and transforming the payments industry.
