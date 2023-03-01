Governor Carney Announces the Opening of Applications for the Governor’s Summer Fellowship

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday announced the opening of applications for the Governor’s Summer Fellowship program for Delaware high school students. The Governor’s Summer Fellowship Program provides paid camp counselor opportunities for Delaware high school juniors and seniors. Along with real-world experience, fellows will receive paid work opportunities at community-based summer camps in each county, on-site mentoring, and the ability to network with state leaders and elected officials. This program is offered through a partnership with the Delaware Department of Education and the United Way of Delaware.

Last year, 47 Summer Fellows held positions at 19 sites across the state, serving 475 campers. This year, the program aims to expand to 100 Summer Fellows.

Prospective Fellows must be:

Currently enrolled in a Delaware high school

Beginning junior or senior year in Fall 2023

Age 16 by June 1 st , 2023

, 2023 Committed to working approximately 35 hours a week for the duration of the program, June 21st – August 12th

“For the second year in a row, the Summer Fellowship program will connect Delaware students with hands-on experience in government, education, and community career paths,” said Governor Carney. “Thank you to the Delaware Department of Education and the United Way of Delaware for their continued support of our students.”

“We’re excited to be able to expand this program to more fellows this year,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said. “This is a great opportunity for our high school students, especially those interested in careers in education, to get real-world, paid experience while also supporting our community-based organizations that are trying to staff enriching summer opportunities for our younger students.”

“The Governor’s Fellowship Program is a win-win for both high schoolers and young learners,” said Dr. Michelle Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of United Way of Delaware. “For high schoolers, the program opens doors and offers real-world experience that can help define a career path. For young learners, the Fellows add staff capacity at summer learning programs across the state. I strongly urge high school juniors and seniors, especially those who may be interested in teaching or public service, to apply today.”

Applications for the Governor’s Summer Fellowship will be accepted on a rolling basis starting March 1st.

Students can apply at de.gov/summerfellow.