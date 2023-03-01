Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:



Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date Series C 0.294313 March 31, 2023 March 15, 2023



































Series D 0.45394 March 30, 2023 Series E 0.198938 March 31, 2023 Series F 0.39223 March 30, 2023 Series G 0.185125 March 31, 2023 Series H 0.41717 March 30, 2023 Series I 0.207938 March 31, 2023 Series J 0.43524 March 30, 2023 Series K 0.315313 March 31, 2023 Series M 0.312688 March 31, 2023

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the March 31, 2023 to June 29, 2023 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$) Series D 1.92322 7.71401 0.48080 Series F 1.67640 6.72401 0.41910 Series H 1.77612 7.12401 0.44403 Series J 1.84842 7.41401 0.46211

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941