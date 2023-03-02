Omni Interactions Ranks No. 2 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Rocky Mountain Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With a three-year revenue growth of 3,100%, Omni Interactions is named one of the fastest-growing companies

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed that Omni Interactions is No. 2 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Rocky Mountain private companies, based in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Rocky Mountain economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

“Omni Interactions is honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies,” said Christopher M. Carrington, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at Omni Interactions. “We are focused on further accelerating our growth in the contact center and customer experience industry by delivering tailored solutions that drive increased customer satisfaction, staffing accuracy, and cost savings by using highly skilled remote brand ambassadors, AI, and automation. In addition to back-to-back appearances on the annual Inc. 5000 list (#341 in 2022 and #895 in 2021), our #2 ranking for the Rocky Mountain region is an honor. Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the incredible success of our customers and the industry-leading customer experience solutions we provide.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountain region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 414 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 3,399 jobs and nearly $1.3 billion to the Rocky Mountain region’s economy. Companies based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Boise, Idaho and Vail, Colorado had the highest growth rates overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/rocky-mountain starting February 28, 2023.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Magazine.

Omni Interactions has experienced impressive growth by partnering with some of the most innovative and well-known Fortune 500 brands. Omni Interactions provides personalized customer care solutions to the largest healthcare provider, the second largest vision insurance provider, large fintech clients, and brand-sensitive retailers.

About Omni Interactions

Founded in 2016, Omni Interactions is the fastest-growing managed services provider of outsourced customer experience solutions. With over 120 years of combined C-suite experience providing work-from-home customer service solutions, Omni Interactions has developed a unique business model built around the gig economy and innovative cloud-based technology that empowers remote brand ambassadors to provide on-demand, scalable, omnichannel customer experience at a lower cost.

