Ilham Aliyev received member of Federal Supreme Council of United Arab Emirates

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received member of the Federal Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

Congratulating the head of state on the occasion of holding the Summit-Level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on the fight against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi said that this event is of special importance.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah conveyed the greetings of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state thanked for the greetings, and asked Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi to pass on his greetings to the leadership of the United Arab Emirates.

The President of Azerbaijan thanked His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for his visit and for the participation of the United Arab Emirates in the Summit.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates enjoy friendly and brotherly relations, and particularly underlined the relationship between the two countries’ leaders.

Speaking about the importance of the Summit, the Azerbaijani leader said that the Azerbaijan’s chairmanship had done a serious job in institutionalizing the Non-Aligned Movement and enhancing its role in the international relations system.

The meeting saw discussions on the bilateral relations. The importance of the project on renewable energy being implemented by the United Arab Emirates’ Masdar company in Azerbaijan was underscored. The sides highlighted development of tourism cooperation, and added that the increased mutual tourist travels serve the contacts among people.