FDLE arrests Mary Esther man on possession of child sexual abuse materials

March 1, 2023MARY ESTHER, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) today arrested Brandon Landis, 36, of Mary Esther on 12 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials, one count of use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, and one count of promoting the sexual performance of a child, all felonies.

FDLE agents initiated an investigation in August of 2022 and discovered that, over a seven-month period, Landis shared more than 1,100 files of child sexual material over a file-sharing network.

Agents executed a search warrant at Landis’ residence today, finding child sexual abuse materials on a desktop computer.

In addition, K-9 Maple detected a hidden microSD card that contained child sexual abuse materials in an envelope in a spiral notebook.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service assisted in the investigation.

Landis was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail and is being held without bond pending first appearance. He will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit.

