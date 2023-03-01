East Feliciana Parish Health Unit to hold open house in Clinton on February 28

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) Region 2 (Capital area) will hold an open house at the East Feliciana Parish Health Unit on Tuesday, February 28 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., located at 12080 Marston Street, Clinton.

The open house is designed to help spread the word about the health unit and to inform the public about our mission to help promote the health and wellness of all individuals and communities.

The recent passage of the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act ends continuous Medicaid coverage. As a result, beginning in April 2023, Medicaid will re-start reviewing eligibility and closing out coverage for anyone who is not eligible. We want everyone who is eligible for Medicaid to maintain their coverage. It is vital that Medicaid members make certain Medicaid has their current contact information. We will have navigators on site during the Open House to assist with updating your information and with the re-enrollment process.

The event is free, open to the public, and includes COVID-19 and flu vaccinations.

Please bring identification if you plan to receive a vaccination. Refreshments will also be served.

“We are excited for the public to have this opportunity to meet us as we seek to serve our community and help spread the word that our doors are open,” said OPH Assistant Secretary Doris Brown. “We know people rely on our facilities for treatment and prevention, and we encourage you to take the time to visit during this open house to see what we have to offer.”

For more information, contact Region 2 Communications Coordinator Keisha Lacour at (225) 328-8831.

About parish health units

Parish health units (PHUs) are operated by the Louisiana Department of Health and provide limited medical and clinical services for our communities. There are 63 PHUs across the state of Louisiana. Each health unit offers services tailored to its surrounding community. Services offered by PHUs include immunizations; reproductive health; Women, Infants and Children (WIC) services; sexually-transmitted infection (STI) treatment and testing; well-woman visits; Community HealthWays; and more. PHUs accept most insurance, Medicaid and Medicare, and offer a sliding-scale fee for services. No one is ever turned away for an inability to pay. Parish health units provide translation services to better assist those with language barriers and are certified through Louisiana Relay to assist those with hearing and speech difficulties.