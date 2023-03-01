03/01/23 – NAKOA SALVAGE DELAYED BY DANGEROUS WEATHER AND SEA CONDITIONS

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

For Immediate Release: March 1, 2023

NAKOA SALVAGE DELAYED BY DANGEROUS WEATHER AND SEA CONDITIONS

(HONOLULU) – Heavy seas, pounding rain, and gusty winds are making it unsafe for salvage crews to return to Honolua Bay on Maui to make another attempt at freeing a yacht stuck on the near shore reef.

The salvager, contracted by the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR), returned to O‘ahu late Monday. This, after the rigging attached to the yacht Nakoa failed.

DOBOR Administrator Ed Underwood said, “Everyone’s safety remains our top priority and until the weather and sea conditions improve, we simply cannot put anyone at risk during a salvage operation.”

Underwood said, at this time, it’s expected the salvage ship Kahi, operated by Visionary Marine LLC, will return to Maui on Friday or Saturday. After the rigging, being pulled by the Sause Brothers Inc. tractor tug Mary Catherine, failed Monday night, both it and the Kahi traveled back to Honolulu.

“When conditions improve, the vessels will return to Honolua Bay with stronger rigging, hopefully by Friday or sometime this weekend,” Underwood added.

Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) continue to maintain an around-the-clock presence at the entrance to the dirt track at Līpoa Point, also for public safety.

Video captured by DLNR during Monday’s salvage attempt captures the rough seas, wind, and heavy rains of that evening.

