Stearns’ Bill to Fund Treatment for Problem Gambling Passes in the House

Olympia, WA – Washington State Representative Chris Stearns’ (D-Auburn) House Bill 1681 passed off the house floor today 80-16. This bill doubles the funds available to help people with problem gambling.  

“Gambling disorder is a medically diagnosable disease, yet it is still poorly understood in this country. In Washington, few treatment options are available for those suffering from this disease,” said Stearns.  

House Bill 1681 clarifies the responsibilities of the Health Care Authority and the Department of Health for the State Problem Gambling Program and the membership of an advisory committee for the program. 

The passage of this bill increases the allocation of funds from the Shared Game Lottery to the Problem Gambling Account, providing additional avenues for Washingtonians to seek treatment for problem gambling. 

“We need to find ways to increase services. House Bill 1681 will do just that, doubling the funding for treating problem gambling here in our state. We need to understand this disease better and give people the help they need.” 


