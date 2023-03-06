New Memoir Chronicles the Life and Times of a Newspaper Junkie
WORDSLINGER by Leonard Novarro
They were among hundreds, if not thousands, who made this last age of journalism, exemplified by the prominence of newspapers, one of the last bastions of truth and a true golden age."UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Do you know who I am?" asked the elderly man that Orlando Sentinel reporter Leonard Novarro was meeting.
— Leonard Novarro
“I was told that you can give me some background on anti-Castro activity in Florida. Especially in Miami and Orlando,” replied Novarro.
“I can certainly do that,” the elderly man said. “I can also tell you who was behind the assassination of Letelier," referring to the September 1976 fatal car bombing of Chilean diplomat Marcos Orlando Letelier as he rounded Sheridan Circle on Embassy Row in Washington, DC. The assassination carried the scrutiny of every intelligence agency in the U.S., but no leads had been turned up—yet.
Novarro pressed the record button on the tape recorder. “OK, please go ahead,” he said, hoping his uneasiness was not detected. “Can you begin with the assassination and who organized it?” After 10 seconds, the weight of a pregnant pause still in the air, the subject of the interview replied: “I did.”
So begins "WORDSLINGER: The Life and Times of a Newspaper Junkie," a tell-all book by award-winning journalist and Pulitzer Prize nominee Leonard Novarro, from the trenches to the seats of power. Explosions, assassinations, racism, terrorism, organized crime, the rich and famous, the poor and downtrodden -- they all cross paths with author Novarro as he navigates through 40 years of what was "the golden age of journalism."
Meet the one-time head of the Ku Klux Klan who 40 years ago predicted the election of Donald Trump. Walk with the author as he encounters a side of Beatles Paul McCartney few have seen. Take a seat alongside an interview with the leader of an assassination plot. Learn how the most famous movie ever made was almost not made. And walk the back streets of a major Southern city, abetted by a young congressman named Al Gore Jr., as the author uncovers a major environmental catastrophe that altered the lives of hundreds of poor families. Lastly, share his view of what killed an industry that was so powerful it was called the "Fourth Estate" of government.
More than a book on the industry, "WORDSLINGER" is about individuals who at every turn were thwarted by powerful forces—governments, big corporations, and tradition—yet persisted. Some revealed their so-called true character when the public spotlight was not on them. Others forged ahead and moved beyond danger, pathos, and even death because it was in their character to do so. Here, ordinary citizens became Don Quixotes battling more than windmills as they confronted a powerful force bent on wreaking carnage on their families, and a young Al Gore Jr. emerges as their leader.
"My experience was not unlike the experiences of hundreds of other front-line newspaper reporters and print journalists," said Novarro. "While they might not have achieved the stature of a Woodward or Bernstein, they still labored to use the moral strength required to confirm the reality of events unfolding around them as best they could. They were among hundreds, if not thousands, who made this last age of journalism, exemplified by the prominence of newspapers, one of the last bastions of truth and a true golden age."
Novarro began his journalism career at the Newhouse-owned Staten Island Advance in the mid-1960s, serving in a variety of writing and editing positions. In 1973, he joined the Orlando Sentinel, where he contributed articles on the Ku Klux Klan, psychic phenomena and the anti-Castro movement in Miami. He joined the Memphis Press-Scimitar in 1979, producing more than 70 stories on the environment, including abuses by the chemical industry and efforts by local and state health officials to cover up the problem. As a result, then Congressman Al Gore launched congressional hearings that led to Environmental Protection Agency-funded health studies. For his efforts, Novarro received the distinguished John J. Finney Award for Public Service as well as the UPITAN (United Press International Tennessee Association of Newspapers) award for investigative reporting. In 1981, he was asked to assemble a staff from throughout the Memphis Press-Scimitar to produce the newspaper’s first feature section. He remained features editor until that newspaper ceased publication in 1983.
From there, Novarro joined the San Diego Tribune as a writer in 1984 and, according to Tribune Managing Editor George Dissinger, “quickly established himself as the most readable, exciting writer in the ‘Scene’ section.” He was promoted to editor two years later. Upon leaving the San Diego Tribune in 1992, Novarro embarked on a freelance career, writing for dozens of publications as diverse as Westways and Alaska Airlines magazines, Asia Inc., and the Asia Times. He also served as Reuters correspondent covering San Diego and northern Mexico.
